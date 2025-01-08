No one could’ve predicted the start Nottingham Forest have enjoyed to the 2024/25 Premier League season, sitting in third place after the first 20 matches.

Nuno Espírito Santo has worked wonders with the Reds side, losing just four times in the process, allowing them to sit just six points off league leaders Liverpool over halfway through the campaign.

The counterattacking system has been built on defensive stability with the settled back four and goalkeeper undoubtedly playing a pivotal role in their recent success.

Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo have formed a formidable centre-back partnership, along with goalkeeper Matz Sels, keeping nine clean sheets - the most of any side in England’s top flight, an unthinkable feat given the defensive issues during 2023/24.

The attack has also contributed to their unimaginable league standing, with one player in particular exceeding all expectations in front of goal over the last few months.

Chris Wood’s form for Forest in 2024/25

New Zealand international Chris Wood was seen as an unpopular addition back in January 2023, arriving on loan with an obligation to buy for £15m from Newcastle United - where he had scored just five goals for the Magpies.

However, fast-forward two years, the 32-year-old has been worth every penny of their investment, scoring 27 times in 55 appearances since his permanent transfer.

2024/25 has arguably been his best top-flight season to date, scoring 12 times in just 20 outings - working out at 41% of the Reds’ goals - highlighting his importance to the side.

His instinctive nature in and around the box has made him perfect around the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the counter in Nuno’s side.

However, given his current contract situation and his age, the club could look to look at alternatives in the January transfer window, including one player who could be their own version of a leading goalscorer in Europe.

The player who could be Forest’s answer to Gyokeres

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has caught the eye since his move to Portugal in 2023, scoring 73 times in 79 matches since joining from Coventry City.

This season alone, the Swedish international has produced a phenomenal goalscoring record, registering 30 goals in just 29 outings - including a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Every side must wish they had a clinical goal scorer like Gyokeres, but despite Forest’s recent run in the Premier League, they wouldn’t be able to afford his €100m (£83.6m) release clause in his current deal.

However, they could land their own version of the Swede in the form of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who’s been ranked as a similar player to the Sporting man by FBref.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis tried to sign the Mexican in the summer, however, he turned down a move to the City Ground. Yet, given their recent run of form, he could be tempted by a move to the East Midlands - with rumours already swirling in recent weeks over renewed interest, amid a reported £35m price tag.

When delving into the 23-year-old’s stats compared to Gyokeres, he’s matched or bettered the one-time Brighton man in numerous key areas, highlighting what a superb addition he would be for Nuno’s side.

Gimenez, who’s previously been dubbed a “machine” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, may have scored fewer goals to date, but has registered a higher shot-on-target rate, evidently proving to be more accurate with his efforts on goal.

How Santiago Gimenez compares to Viktor Gyokeres in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Gimenez Gyokeres Games played 9 17 Goals scored 6 21 Shot-on-target rate 50% 44% Goal per shot on target 0.50 0.44 Tackles made 0.5 0.2 Recoveries 3.2 2.6 Stats via FBref

The Feyenoord ace has also averaged more tackles per 90, showcasing his ability without the ball, making him perfect for the club’s counter-attacking style - also having the ability to transition quickly with his movement in behind.

Whilst the Mexican would be another big-money addition for Marinakis, he would certainly be worth every penny given his goalscoring exploits further bolstering their top four aspirations.

As for Wood, it could be harsh to see him lose his starting role under Nuno, with Gimenez potentially providing some healthy competition for the leading goalscorer.