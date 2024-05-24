Nottingham Forest are in danger of losing a "talented" player alongside the rumours surrounding Morgan Gibbs-White in the summer transfer window, with Premier League clubs eyeing moves for both young stars.

Gibbs-White transfer rumours

The Reds achieved what was asked of them in the end this season, staying in the Premier League, but that's not to say that there wasn't drama along the way. Nuno's side had to overcome points being taken off the board, but ended up doing just enough to remain in the top flight.

Attention now turns to new signings, although the future of Gibbs-White has arguably been one of the biggest talking points, as Forest look to try and keep hold of perhaps their most important and talented player.

The Englishman was superb throughout the 2023/24 campaign, registering 10 assists and scoring five goals in the league, but his form has led to various reports suggesting he could move elsewhere.

Newcastle United are one of the clubs linked with a move for Gibbs-White ahead of 2024/25, but Tottenham have also held talks with him, seeing the 24-year-old as an improvement on James Maddison, which says a lot about his ability.

Nottingham Forest could also lose "talented" winger

According to The Guardian, Nottingham Forest could lose Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, too, with Spurs also interested in bringing him to north London. The report says that the winger "was offered to them last summer when he was surplus to requirements at Chelsea", only for the north Londoners to look at alternatives instead, coincidentally signing Brennan Johnson from Forest.

The update goes on to add that "Spurs’ opinion towards Hudson-Odoi has changed after a fine season at Forest" and he is now "on their wishlist for what is expected to be a busy summer".

Losing Hudson-Odoi on top of Gibbs-White would be a monumental blow for anyone of a Forest persuasion this summer, considering they are possibly their team's two most exciting players.

While the latter has arguably received the most praise from the wider footballing public this season, Hudson-Odoi has shone in his own right, scoring eight Premier League goals and becoming a master at bending inch-perfect finishes into the far corner from his left-sided role. One such moment against Bournemouth drew praise from Nuno.

“It was a beautiful goal. He did well. Callum is improving game by game. We know how talented he is - he has shown that before. These are the standards he has to keep up."

Having only joined from Chelsea last summer, it would be bitterly disappointing to see the £80,000-a-week Hudson-Odoi move on so soon, but the lure of Spurs could be too great for him, allowing him to return to London and also play for a side in Europe next season. If Gibbs-White is there as well, it could appeal even more.

Forest have to do all they can to retain at least one of their star players' future this summer, with both extremely hard to replace if they do move on.