Nottingham Forest have received a big blow with the news that a "wonderful" player is reportedly in talks with another Premier League club over a summer exit.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are within touching distance of remaining in the top flight for another season, unless something miraculous occurs on the final day of the season. Just a draw is needed away to already-relegated Burnley, but even if the Reds lose, Luton Town would have to beat Fulham and make up a 12-goal deficit in the process.

It has been a tough campaign at the City Ground, with points deductions threatening to send them back to the Championship, but assuming they preserve their Premier League status, attention will then turn to new signings.

Toulouse centre-back Logan Costa has been linked with a summer move to Forest, with the club reportedly in contact with the 23-year-old over a move to the club, in a deal that could be worth more than £20m. Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles is also a rumoured target again after interest in the winter window - his other suitors cannot afford to match Forest's January bid.

There are also players who Forest will be desperate to hold onto as they try to navigate the league's PSR rules, but a worrying update has dropped regarding one player who falls into that category.

Nottingham Forest hero in talks with PL club

According to a new report from Football Insider, Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-Whites is in talks with Tottenham over a summer move to the club.

The report states that Spurs have "held discussions" with the Englishman over a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Newcastle United are also mentioned as potential suitors.

Losing Gibbs-White would be a monumental blow for Forest, considering he has been the standout performer at the club this season in the eyes of many. The 24-year-old has been the creative hub of his team, registering 10 assists in the Premier League, and he has also chipped in with five goals for good measure.

The £80,000-a-week midfielder has also been lauded by Glenn Murray, who hailed an assist against Luton earlier this season: "The ball for Chris Wood's goal was absolutely wonderful. The control, the turn, the ball - he didn't even have to look. He knew the area it needed to go in to and, as a former striker, he makes Chris Wood's job there so easy. He's just always positive."

Unfortunately for Forest, the lure of joining a club of Spurs' stature could be good to turn down, offering Gibbs-White a chance of testing himself in Europe, as well as arguably increasing his chances of being called up for England on a regular basis.

If he does choose to move on, it is essential that Forest's owners get as much money as possible for his services, allowing them to improve their squad while avoiding any future punishment for financial issues.