Nottingham Forest have often resorted to signing players from South America since promotion back to the Premier League, with the club conducting shrewd business in signing them at cut prices.

Players from Brazil and Argentina have been a real hit at the City Ground, with the likes of Danilo, Renan Lodi and Nicolas Dominguez all exceeding expectations since their respective moves to the East Midlands.

Danilo and Dominguez, in particular, will make the Reds a lot of money on their combined £28m investment, with the Brazilian notably having scored six goals for the club since his move in January 2023.

He was joined by a fellow countryman this summer, with centre-back Murillo arriving for £13m for Corinthians - a deal that would certainly go down as one of the best in the club’s recent history.

The 21-year-old has featured in every Premier League game since his debut back in October and has been linked with a huge £50m move to the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

However, the club have the opportunity to replicate the move for the youngster with another Brazilian defender this summer.

Nottingham Forest could revive interest in Brazilian star

According to Jornal de Noticias, via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have the opportunity to sign Benfica centre-back Morato once again this summer, with the 22-year-old having an “uncertain” future at the club.

Before the arrival of Murillo last summer, the Reds, then managed by Steve Cooper, submitted a £26m offer for his services, but the bid was ultimately rejected by the Portuguese side.

He’s featured 21 times in the Liga Portugal this season, often playing at left-back, but is better suited playing as a left-sided central defender.

Whilst it’s unknown how much a deal would cost Forest this summer, he could prove to be an excellent replacement for Murillo should the talented youngster depart for pastures new during the off-season.

Why Morato can be Murillo 2.0 for Nottingham Forest

Whilst no Forest fan would want to lose Murillo during the summer window, any move for the defender would boast a huge profit - massively helping the club’s battle to stay within the confines of the Premier League’s PSR rules.

However, fans shouldn’t worry about the gap he may leave in the Reds’ defence, with Morato a more than adequate replacement for the youngster should he depart the City Ground.

In the Liga Portugal during 2023/24, the “unbelievable” Morato, as described by scout Antonio Mango, has averaged 3.1 tackles per 90 - a total that is nearly two times higher than the Reds defender Murillo.

The 22-year-old - who talent scout Jacek Kulig suggested "has everything to become a world-class centre-back" - has also beaten his compatriot for aerials won, with the current Forest centre-back struggling to win many battles in the air given his 5 foot 11 frame.

How Murillo compares to Morato in 2023/24 Statistics Murillo Morato Tackles 1.6 3.1 Aerials won 1.2 1.4 Passes 47 55 Pass completion 77% 82% Successful take-ons 0.7 0.7 Progressive passes 2.9 3.8 Stats via FBref

However, Murillo has impressed with his ability on the ball at the City Ground this season, picking out passes that very few players could even picture. Despite his passing ability, he’s been unable to beat Morato’s tally on the ball, with the Benfica talent completing 5% more passes and an average of eight more per 90.

Murillo is destined for the very top of European football, with his ability nothing short of sensational given his tender age of just 21.

Forest fans will be desperate to keep hold of one of their star assets, but given the current financial situation at the club, departures are desperately needed with the youngster undoubtedly one that will have to be sacrificed.

It may seem an awful prospect of losing such a key player after less than a year at the club, but the Reds can certainly soften the blow by signing Morato this summer, with the South American having all the characteristics to thrive under Nuno Espírito Santo.