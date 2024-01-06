Nottingham Forest have been excellent under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, beating Newcastle United and Manchester United already in his first three matches.

This upturn in form has put the Tricky Trees 15th in the Premier League, five points above the drop zone.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

However, the opportunity to sign a star who was once described as “the most complete striker in the league” by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has arisen.

Nottingham Forest transfers latest – Roberto Firmino

According to news outlet AS, Forest are interested in signing ex-Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino this January.

The Brazilian is unsettled in Saudi Arabia, and he has fallen out of favour with Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle.

Therefore, Firmino is open to moving from the club he only joined in the summer, in order to get more minutes on the field.

How Firmino compares to Chris Wood

Due to Taiwo Awoniyi picking up an injury that will keep him out until March, Chris Wood has become the first-choice striker at Forest. The 32-year-old's performances since Nuno Santo has been in charge have been excellent, scoring four goals and registering an assist in three games.

Despite this run of incredible form, the potential signing of Firmino could see the ex-Burnley star’s minutes decrease, with the Brazilian known for his 190 goal contributions in 362 games for Liverpool. But how do Wood’s Premier League stats from this season and Firmino’s Premier League stats from last season compare?

Wood vs Firmino Stats Stats (per 90) Wood Firmino Goals 0.85 0.82 Assists 0.12 0.30 Passes into final third 0.97 3.49 Passes completed 13.15 32.94 Shot-creating actions 1.95 3.41 Ball recoveries 2.68 4.75 Tackles 0.24 1.26 Stats via FBref

As you can see, they are completely different players, with Firmino proving to be a much more 'complete' forward than Wood - as Henry noted.

The Forest striker is a traditional number nine whose job is to simply score goals, be a threat in the box, and be a handful. On the other hand, Firmino is a player who will elevate those around him with his never-ending technical qualities, link-up play, and creativity.

He would get the best out of Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga in particular, not just via his on-the-ball traits but also by his immense work rate and positive attitude, which are infectious. On top of that, he is a clinical player who can score goals and thrive in any game state.

Although Firmino - who boasts Champions League and title-winning experience - would walk into the team over Wood as an undoubted upgrade, there is the potential that the forwards could feature alongside each other due to Firmino’s versatility. With the Forest boss opting for a 4-2-3-1, there could be room for the Brazilian to operate in the number ten role just off Wood, which would see a ‘little and large’ partnership form.

Overall, Firmino would be a superb signing for Forest, as they would be adding a world-class, experienced star to their side, which has plenty of youthful prospects.

The former Liverpool player would also allow Nuno Santo to be tactically flexible, and he can cover multiple roles. The Tricky Trees must try to complete the deal.