Two years on from promotion, Nottingham Forest’s squad has undergone a huge transition, with countless signings coming in to try and bridge the gap created by numerous sides in the Premier League.

The play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town is a day that will live long in the memory of all Reds supporters, but it’s safe to say the squad looks completely different a couple of years after the Wembley triumph.

Out of the matchday squad during the victory, only academy graduates Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates remain under contract at the City Ground, in a squad full of loanees.

The club recruited excellently during the 2021/22 season, with loanees Keinan Davis, Philip Zinckernagel and James Garner all playing a crucial part in Steve Cooper’s side during that campaign - scoring 16 goals and registering 23 assists combined in all competitions.

However, despite the trio’s triumphs in the East Midlands, none of which signed permanently, all going on to enjoy various levels of success away from the Reds.

One player from that season has failed to kick on since his temporary stint on Trentside, but given his time at Forest, the club would be silly to not pursue a new deal for him given his time for the club.

Why Nottingham Forest must sign former loan star this summer

It may be a potential move that divides opinion, but full-back Djed Spence has failed to replicate his form following his £20m move to Tottenham Hotspur back in the summer of 2022, featuring just six times for Spurs’ first-team.

He’s since endured loans at Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa, looking a shadow of his Forest self, with the former Middlesbrough talent evidently lacking in confidence in recent years.

The move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was one that was meant to catapult the 23-year-old into a top Premier League talent, but unfortunately, he’s found himself struggling for minutes in North London.

With Ange Postecoglou’s side wanting to invest in new talent themselves, they will be looking to offload numerous players to raise funds, with Spence likely to be one player heading for the exit door - as Fabrizio Romano has reported.

With Forest having been interested in a permanent deal back in 2022 - and with Yates seemingly backing a reunion last summer - a fresh approach should be in order this time around, with his talents massively benefiting current Forest star Anthony Elanga.

Why Spence could take Elanga to the next level

During his temporary stint with the Reds, Spence excelled, pocketing Gabriel Martinelli during the 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round - with pundit Ian Wright stating at the time that he had "not seen a combative, technical, swashbuckling performance like that for a very long time".

He was subsequently dubbed “world-class” by analyst EBL, a fair comment given his rapid development under Cooper during the club’s promotion-winning campaign.

He featured 42 times for the Reds, scoring three goals and averaging 4.4 progressive carries per 90 - a figure that ranked him within the top 6% of all defenders in the division during 2021/22.

Spence also averaged 1.9 successful take-ons, a figure that could work well in Nuno Espírito Santo’s back-five system, with the Portuguese boss utilising players who have the ability to thrive at both ends of the pitch.

Spence's stats during his Forest loan (2021/22) Statistics Tally Games 42 Goals 3 Progressive passes 3 Progressive carries 4.4 Successful take-ons 1.9 Passes 47 Touches (attacking penalty area) 1.8 Stats via FBref

His subsequent stats would hugely benefit Reds winger Elanga, who likes to link up with an overlapping full-back as demonstrated with Neco Williams this season - the former Manchester United registering 14 goal involvements in a promising debut campaign at the City Ground.

The Swede likes to beat a man, with his pace and strength a huge asset to Forest and one that could see him and Spence form a deadly partnership as the full-back did with Brennan Johnson during the 2021/22 season, as the Wales international plundered 28 goals and assists across all fronts.

Having that combination of Spence and Johnson's successor - Elanga - down the right flank could well be frightening for the Tricky Trees next season.