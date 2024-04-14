Nottingham Forest claimed a vital point in their hunt for Premier League survival at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, after the 2-2 draw against Gary O'Neil's Wolves side.

The Reds fell behind with just minutes remaining in the first half after a brilliant strike from forward Matheus Cunha flashed past the helpless Matz Sels and into the top corner.

However, former Wolves man Morgan Gibbs-White brought Nuno Espírito Santo's side level just before the interval, before linking up well with Brazilian midfielder Danilo in the second half to put Forest into the lead.

The lead would be short-lived with Cunha grabbing his second of the game just minutes later, with either side unable to go on and claim all three points.

One Reds player, in particular, enjoyed a brilliant display against their Midlands rivals, proving himself to be a key player under Nuno in recent weeks.

Danilo's stats against Wolves

22-year-old midfielder Danilo has started each of the Reds' last three Premier League outings, cementing his place as a regular starter after his recent impressive performances.

However, yesterday might have been his best game in a Forest shirt since Nuno's arrival, with the Brazilian dominating the midfield and even having a positive impact in the final third - scoring the second goal for Nuno's side in an end-to-end encounter.

His impressive display didn't stop there, with Danilo also managing 67 touches and completing 39 of the 48 passes he attempted during the meeting, achieving a pass completion rate of 81%.

He was just as successful in the final third, registering three shots, all of which were on target, as he added a needed threat in front of goal due to the absence of winger Anthony Elanga.

Danilo's stats against Wolves Statistics Tally Minutes played 89 Goals 1 Shots 3 Touches 67 Passes 39/48 (81%) Duels won 3/4 (75%) Interceptions 2 Tackles 1 Stats via FotMob

The Brazilian also won 75% of the duels that he contested, making two interceptions and one tackle as the box-to-box midfielder was crucial at both ends during the draw.

Danilo was awarded an 8/10 match rating from Nottinghamshire Live's Forest correspondent Sarah Clapson, with the youngster receiving the joint-best rating alongside fellow goalscorer Gibbs-White.

At times this campaign, he's certainly lacked confidence, but this weekend he looked back to his best and replicated his good form from the back end of last season that saw the youngster score three goals in as many games against Brighton, Southampton and Brentford.

The man to partner Danilo going forward

After nailing down his starting role at the base of Nuno's three-man midfield, Danilo has often been partnered with various teammates such as Ibrahim Sangare and Ryan Yates.

The latter started the game yesterday, before making a horrendous error gifting the ball to the visitors, with Murillo saving the midfielder with his excellent goal-line clearance.

Nicolas Dominguez was brought on in the 66th minute, with the Argentinian proving why he should start alongside Danilo after four recoveries and 26 passes in just 24 minutes - tallies that were both better than Yates despite featuring for 42 minutes less.

His relentless work rate makes the former Bologna man a perfect fit alongside the 22-year-old, with Nuno needing to deploy the pair together to help ensure Premier League survival for Forest this season.