Highlights Nottingham Forest are pursuing both Dean Henderson and Jose Sa as potential goalkeeping options for the upcoming season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones warns that bringing in both goalkeepers could cause problems if one is not getting regular playing time.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is also targeting other players such as Ian Maatsen, Bryan Heynen, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Anthony Elanga to strengthen the squad.

Nottingham Forest pursuing both Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper Jose Sa 'might open up problems' as it will be hard to keep both players satisfied if one is not getting regular minutes, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Are Dean Henderson and Jose Sa heading to Nottingham Forest?

According to Telegraph Sport, Nottingham Forest are in talks with Henderson over trying to lure him to the club permanently following his loan spell at the City Ground in 2022/23.

Last term, the £100k-a-week earner made 20 appearances for Nottingham Forest in all competitions and managed to keep six clean sheets in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano recently spoke to GIVEMESPORT regarding Henderson's future, stating: "I think in the end Henderson will become a Nottingham Forest player and they [Manchester United] will bring in a new backup goalkeeper.”

The Telegraph report also states that Wolves goalkeeper Sa, who earns £25,000 per week on the books at Molineux, is another option that the Tricky Trees are evaluating, as Henderson may not be ready to feature from the start of the Premier League season.

In light of interest in Sa, Wolves have turned towards Liverpool substitute goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as someone who could fill the prospective void between the sticks at the West Midlands-based outfit, according to The Daily Mail.

Kelleher is believed to want to play regularly, which has proved tough to achieve due to the presence of Alisson at Anfield; nevertheless, Liverpool would command a fee of £20 million for the Republic of Ireland international before sanctioning his departure.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks that bringing both Henderson and Sa to the City Ground this summer could prove problematic if their minutes aren't evenly distributed by Steve Cooper.

Jones told FFC: "In terms of chasing both of these, they really like Dean Henderson and they want him back at the club, but he's not apparently fully ready to start the new season yet and so that's why they're looking at Jose Sa as well right now. If they were to both come in, you're obviously getting to a point later on in the season, one of them is going to be frustrated and that might open up problems that you don't necessarily need for a club of Forest's level."

Who else could Nottingham Forest target this summer?

Nottingham Forest boss Cooper has several targets in his sights as he looks to consolidate his side in the Premier League for a second successive campaign.

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen has emerged as a target to fill the left-back position at the City Ground; however, the Reds will face competition from top-flight newcomers Burnley, where he spent last season on loan, as per The Athletic.

Dutch outlet HLN via Nottingham Forest News claim that Nottingham Forest will battle with Bournemouth for the signature of Genk captain Bryan Heynen, who is weighing up an exit from his current employers.

The Tricky Trees have also looked at Chelsea forgotten man Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga as momentum starts to take shape regarding potential incomings at the City Ground, according to a separate report from The Athletic.