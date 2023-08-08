Highlights Nottingham Forest are interested in signing two new goalkeepers this summer, including Matt Turner and Dean Henderson.

The club has already agreed to a deal with Arsenal for Turner, but negotiations with Manchester United for Henderson are ongoing.

Forest's manager, Steve Cooper, is eager to strengthen his goalkeeping options before the new Premier League season begins, especially after losing his first-choice keepers from last season.

Nottingham Forest are interested in bringing in two new goalkeepers to the club this summer with Matt Turner and Dean Henderson the preferred duo, according to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth.

Is Turner joining Nottingham Forest?

Last summer's incredibly hectic transfer window at the City Ground is yet to repeat itself fully this year as Nottingham Forest have been a little more measured in the market this time round.

Steve Cooper has added Manchester United's Anthony Elanga to his squad, as well as securing the signature of Ola Aina on a free transfer. Chris Wood's loan deal from Newcastle United has been made permanent, while a number of players have left the Midlands side including the likes of Jesse Lingard, Andre Ayew and Sam Surridge.

However, the Forest manager has lost his two first-choice goalkeepers as well with both Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas returning to their parent clubs following the expiry of their loan deals.

As a result, Cooper will be eager to look for solutions to his lack of goalkeeping options in the market and will not want to enter the new Premier League season with only Wayne Hennessey and Ethan Horvath as his only choices.

A deal for Arsenal's Matt Turner has been agreed with a fee of approximately £7m having been reported, but according to Sheth, Forest are keen to sign two new goalkeepers this summer, with last year's loanee Henderson also on their radar.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Football Daily), Sheth stated: "There's still the issue of Matt Turner, who is the current number two [at Arsenal]. He's having talks, which are advancing and progressing we're told, with Nottingham Forest over a permanent deal there.

"But Forest are actually after two goalkeepers. So, while they're talking to Arsenal over Matt Turner, they continue to talk to Manchester United over Dean Henderson. Now, this is an interesting one because they're discussing a loan with an obligation to buy Dean Henderson.

"Henderson, we're told, is close to full fitness following thigh surgery back in May. You remember, his season got cut short in January, he got a serious thigh injury, he missed the last four months of the season while he was on loan at Nottingham Forest. But his recovery is a factor in the discussion of this deal because it's not the loan part of it so much [that's causing issues], it's how many games would be required for the obligation to be triggered."

"Now, we think that Manchester United want a fewer number of games than what Nottingham Forest would want. But because of this injury and the recency of this injury, I think Nottingham Forest want to be 100% sure."

Henderson was impressive on loan last season at Forest until injury derailed his campaign and Sheth suggests that there is an eagerness from the player, Forest and Manchester United to get the deal done.

The structure of the deal appears to be the major complication between Forest and United, while it also remains to be seen how much the obligation to buy would set Forest back.

Either way, Cooper is clearly keen to add strength and depth between the sticks, with Turner and Henderson having to battle between themselves for the number one jersey.

When do Nottingham Forest play next?

Cooper's side have had a fairly mixed pre-season to say the least, drawing one, winning two and losing three of the six friendlies they have played.

A narrow 1-0 win over League Two rivals Notts County was followed by a 1-0 defeat and 2-1 victory against Spanish sides Valencia and Levante respectively.

However, that win against Levante has been followed by two successive defeats. The first was a 2-0 loss to Championship Leeds United and the second was a 1-0 defeat to Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven.

Their most recent clash was a goalless draw against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, the club's last pre-season encounter before their return to Premier League action.

Forest face a difficult start to the season facing Arsenal on the opening day on 12 August, followed by games against Sheffield United, Man United, Chelsea, Burnley and Manchester City in their first six league matches.

Those games against Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea and Man City are all away from home.