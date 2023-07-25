Nottingham Forest are growing in “confidence” that they will be able to once again secure the services of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer, according to reliable journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Dean Henderson leaving Manchester United?

Henderson has been a long-term servant at Old Trafford having graduated from his club’s academy to become a member of the first-team fold, but he’s never been able to establish himself as Erik ten Hag’s number one.

Despite David De Gea having now left, Inter Milan’s Andre Onana has been brought in as the new first-choice, so the youth product’s game time may continue to be extremely limited, meaning that he’s likely to be tempted to look elsewhere to get minutes under his belt.

The England international joined the Reds on a season-long loan last summer and initially started his spell brightly before sustaining a thigh injury that kept him on the sidelines for the final 19 top-flight matches of the season, though that hasn’t stopped Steve Cooper from wanting to bring him back to The City Ground.

According to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano last week, Evangelos Marinakis has submitted a new “proposal” for the 26-year-old in the hope of temporarily acquiring his services for a second time, and it would appear that the completion of a deal could soon be on the horizon in the Premier League.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Dean Henderson?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti has said that Nottingham Forest are feeling more than optimistic that they will be able to sign Henderson again before the end of the summer window, with talks "progressing".

“Following the signing of Onana, the talks between Nottingham Forest and Man Utd for Dean Henderson are progressing with confidence. Personal terms already agreed, it's up to clubs. Man Utd targeted Zion Suzuki as the new possible 2nd GK.”

Nottingham Forest losing Henderson to injury in 2022/23 was a massive blow for Cooper considering the positive impact he had on the side, but it’s this exact reason why they are correct in wanting to retain the goalkeeper’s services.

Man United’s £120k-per-week earner kept six clean sheets from 20 appearances during his time in the Midlands, where for two of those performances he was rewarded with a man-of-the-match award.

The 6 foot 2 titan recorded a total of 52 saves from 85 shots on target against, giving him a success rate of 65.9%, not to mention that he also ranked in the 92nd percentile for the most number of penalty saves, so he really is a very well-rounded shot-stopper, via FBRef.

Henderson, who was previously dubbed “insane” by his former Sheffield United teammate Sander Berge, finally has an extremely strong range of passing having completed 100% of his short dispatches and 98.9% of his medium dispatches whilst on loan, so bringing him back between the sticks is certainly a no-brainer of a decision for the hierarchy to make, and by the looks of things, it could be a matter of time until he joins Anthony Elanga at The City Ground.