Nottingham Forest are hoping to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan again this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How old is Dean Henderson?

The Englishman, who is now 26 years of age, spent last season on loan at the City Ground, having failed to oust David de Gea as United's first-choice man between the sticks.

It was seen as a great opportunity for Henderson to prove his worth in the Premier League, and he did just that, impressing for Forest before his campaign ended up being cut short by injury. He started a total of 18 league games and did his bit to ensure that the Reds remained in the top flight in their first season back in the competition.

Now back at United, Henderson again finds himself down the pecking order. Although De Gea has moved on, Inter shot-stopper Andre Onana has come in as his successor. That means the Englishman could again be looking for a temporary move away from Old Trafford, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.

With Forest looking to bring in a 'keeper before the 2023/24 campaign gets underway, it looks increasingly as though they could be set for a reunion with their former player.

Could Nottingham Forest sign Dean Henderson?

Writing on Twitter, Romano claimed that Forest are looking to bring Henderson back to the club on a temporary basis, while also sealing the permanent signing of his United teammate, Anthony Elanga:

"Nottingham Forest have submitted two bids to Manchester United. Loan deal proposal for Dean Henderson and permanent deal proposal for Elanga. Forest want to get both deals done after closing in on Ola Aina free transfer."

Henderson returning to Forest feels like an absolute no-brainer for all parties this summer, as it would allow the player to gain regular football and ensure the Reds have a top-quality option in their ranks once again.

This time, the hope is that a loan move could eventually be made permanent should the England international impress upon his return to the City Ground, which would allow him to fully settle in Nottingham, with his chances of ever being United's No 1 looking highly unlikely.

At 26, Henderson remains fairly young, especially for a goalkeeper, and has long-term potential, having been hailed as "incredible" by former Tottenham manager Antonio Conte last season.

He will be hoping that he can even make a push to be part of England's squad for Euro 2024, as he looks to provide stern competition for the likes of Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale.

That may be asking too much considering the trio look locked in as the Three Lions' current options, but playing every week for Forest and making key contributions will only help him, rather than warming the substitutes' bench at United.

To bring in both Henderson and Elanga would be really savvy business from the Reds, enhancing the squad depth immediately and acquiring the services of two players who know how to perform for one of the world's biggest clubs.