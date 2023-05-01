Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022/23 Premier League season with a thigh injury, according to reports.

What's the latest injury news on Henderson?

The Manchester United shot-stopper arrived at The City Ground on a season-long loan last summer and has impressed during his 20 appearances to date, but he's also been hampered by thigh problems which forced Steve Cooper to complete a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Keylor Navas back in January.

The 6 foot 1 colossus still has another two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, but with David De Gea set to sign a new deal and extend his stay as Erik Ten Hag's number one between the sticks, it's expected that the 26-year-old will seal a permanent departure at the end of the current campaign.

Football Insider report that the Reds will propose a contract to sign the England international for good but any kind of move will be off the cards should they get relegated, with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be closely monitoring his situation as they view him as an ideal long-term successor to Hugo Lloris.

According to The Telegraph, Henderson has been "ruled out" for the rest of the season and indeed his loan at Nottingham Forest. The Whitehaven-born talent has "sustained another setback" during recovery from his thigh injury and will therefore "miss" the remaining four fixtures of the term in the Premier League. United's keeper was "hopeful" of featuring again after travelling with the squad for the 2-1 defeat to Brentford, but in an unfortunate turn of events, it's now believed that he will be "unavailable" to stage his comeback.

Will Henderson's absence be a blow for Cooper?

Nottingham Forest did exceptionally well to secure the services of Navas in the absence of Henderson, but having been hailed a "top quality" player during his time at The City Ground by journalist Josh Bunting, Cooper will have definitely suffered a blow after learning that he is set to be without his original first-choice for the rest of the season.

The Midlands outfit's £100k-per-week star has kept six clean sheets during his time at the club and has recorded 52 saves from 85 shots on target against since the start of the term which is higher than any of his fellow goalkeeping teammates, as per FBRef, not to mention that he's also been the recipient of two man-of-the-match awards.

Finally, Henderson has an extremely strong range of passing having completed 80 out of 80 short passes and 186 of 188 medium passes since putting pen to paper so is a solid character to have between the posts, so if the club manage to maintain their top-flight status, it would definitely be worth trying to purchase him on a permanent deal.