Nottingham Forest are keen on Dean Henderson and a move back to the City Ground for the England international may now 'accelerate' due to Manchester United capturing Andre Onana, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Is Dean Henderson coming back to Nottingham Forest?

According to journalist Rudy Galetti on Twitter X, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are in talks over a deal that would see Henderson move back to the Tricky Trees.

Galetti stated: "Following the signing of Onana, the talks between Nottingham Forest and Man Utd for Dean Henderson are progressing with confidence. Personal terms already agreed, it's up to clubs. MUTD targeted Zion Suzuki (Urawa) as the new possible 2nd GK."

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also taken to the social media platform to reveal that Nottingham Forest have submitted a 'loan deal proposal' for Henderson rather than a permanent arrangement.

Last term, £100k-a-week ace earner Henderson featured 20 times for Nottingham Forest in all competitions and managed to keep six clean sheets in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Sky Sports News understand that talks between Henderson and Nottingham Forest are 'progressing' smoothly and it is expected that the England international will move in the same direction as Anthony Elanga, who has recently joined Steve Cooper's men for an undisclosed fee.

Nottingham Forest moved to acquire Nigeria international Ola Aina on a free transfer last weekend as their summer recruitment starts to take shape in the East Midlands.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports journalist Sheth has indicated that talks over Henderson could be set to 'accelerate' in the near future.

Sheth stated: "Erik ten Hag always wanted to bring in Onana. Now Onana has come in, I think that will then maybe accelerate a potential move for Dean Henderson to go to Nottingham Forest.

"Nottingham Forest are definitely still interested. They are in talks over what we believe to be a loan deal at the moment.

"Dean Henderson is still with Manchester United on their US tour. He will stay with Manchester United on the US tour until that deal is agreed between the two clubs, and then he'll be given permission to travel back to the UK and resume those talks with Nottingham Forest."

What other business could Nottingham Forest conduct this window?

Nottingham Forest manager Cooper will be hoping to add some extra steel to his side as he looks to build on their successful survival mission in the Premier League last campaign.

According to The Daily Mail, Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi is a target to come into the engine room at the City Ground potentially; however, the Foxes are believed to want £20 million for the enforcer before sanctioning an exit from the King Power Stadium.

El Futbolero via Nottingham Forest News claim that the Reds could sensationally land former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at French giants Marseille.

Sheffield United attacker Iliman Ndiaye is also on the radar at the City Ground and is reported to be available for a fee in the region of £15 million, according to The Athletic.