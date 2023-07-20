Nottingham Forest former loanee Dean Henderson 'will' return to the City Ground on a permanent basis this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Dean Henderson going to Nottingham Forest?

According to Telegraph Sport, Nottingham Forest are 'locked in talks' to try and bring Henderson back to the City Ground on a permanent deal following his loan spell at the club in 2022/23.

The report states that Henderson is their preferred goalkeeping target if a fee can be agreed between themselves and Manchester United while Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper Jose Sa is an alternative target.

Last term, £100k-a-week earner Henderson made 20 appearances for Nottingham Forest and managed to keep six clean sheets, as shown by Transfermarkt.

Manchester United are expected to strike a deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, which will then offset Henderson's exit according to talkSPORT, who claim on Twitter: "BREAKING: The deal to sign André Onana is now set to be sealed in the next 24 hours to allow him to join MUFC on their US tour. Dean Henderson is then expected to be sold to Nottingham Forest. - talkSPORT sources understand."

Evidence that Henderson could be set to exit Manchester United is further supported by the fact that the Red Devils are keen on bringing in Urawa Red Diamonds stopper Zion Suzuki, according to respected journalist Romano, who recently revealed on Twitter: "Manchester United are working on Zion Suzuki deal. Japanese goalkeeper is one of 3 options as backup GK and talks are now taking place on player side."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has indicated that Henderson's pending transfer to Nottingham Forest is close to being completed.

He stated: “For sure United will bring in a new backup goalkeeper because the intention is to let Dean Henderson leave for Nottingham Forest in the coming days.

"There is still a conversation between United and Forest on the final fee.

"But I think in the end Henderson will become a Nottingham Forest player and they will bring in a new backup goalkeeper.”

Who else are Nottingham Forest keen on bringing to the City Ground?

Nottingham Forest are fond of a transfer incoming at the City Ground and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a few more arrivals in the East Midlands before competitive action gets underway this campaign.

The Scottish Sun claim that Rangers full-back Borna Barisic could be on his way to Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £2 million after betting charges were brought against Harry Toffolo by the FA that are expected to result in a ban for the 27-year-old.

90min report that Nottingham Forest alongside Fulham are leading the chase to sign Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who enjoyed an excellent campaign for Burnley last term as they cruised to the Sky Bet Championship title.

Southampton striker Che Adams is a target for Nottingham Forest; however, the Tricky Trees will face competition from Everton, Burnley and Leeds United for the Scotland international, as per TEAMtalk.

His current employers are open to initiating a sale this window to avoid losing him on a free transfer when his contract runs out at St Mary's Stadium in 2024.