Highlights Nottingham Forest are working on a late move to sign former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, adding to their busy deadline day activity.

Forest have already secured deals for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ibrahim Sangare, but losing Brennan Johnson has raised the need for attacking reinforcements.

Origi, who has Premier League and Champions League winning experience, could provide a significant boost to Forest and has received high praise from Jurgen Klopp.

Nottingham Forest are working on a potential late move to bring former Liverpool striker Divock Origi to the City Ground before the 11pm deadline.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Divock Origi?

This summer's deadline day has certainly proven to be a busy one for Forest with a number of potential arrivals on the cards as well as a major outgoing expected over the coming hours.

Indeed, Forest have already seen deals agreed for Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea and Ibrahim Sangare from PSV Eindhoven. It has been reported Hudson-Odoi will join Forest on an initial £3m fee with the possibility for that to rise to £5m with add-ones, while a proposed deal for Sangare could see Forest pay in the region of €35m (£30m) with personal terms agreed with the player.

However, these expected arrivals have come at a cost with Brennan Johnson also seemingly heading out the doors by the end of play tonight. It is believed Forest have come to an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for a deal worth in the region of £47.5m for the Wales international.

Having lost one of their promising attacking threats, it is apparent Forest are keen to bolster Steve Cooper's options ahead of the remainder of the campaign.

And Fabrizio Romano has claimed Origi is already undergoing a 'secret medical' in the United Kingdom to become a Forest player on a season-long loan.

What happened to Divock Origi?

It is believed the 28-year-old will join Forest on loan for the remainder of the campaign but there will be a buy option for next summer. The Belgian has been playing his football over in Italy with AC Milan over the course of last season following his departure from Liverpool last summer.

However, it was not particularly a season to remember for the striker after making just ten starts in the Italian top flight which saw him return just two goals (via Transfermarkt).

His struggles in Italy are highlighted through his ranking in the bottom ninth percentile by players in his position for 'non-penalty' goals, via FBref.

However, this is a player who Jurgen Klopp praised incredibly highly during their time together on Merseyside: “He’s a positive person. He is talented, he shoots left and right, he is really quick, in the air – he is a monster. He is an interesting package,” Klopp said.

And having only taken three points from their opening three games, perhaps Origi's Premier League experience could provide Cooper's side with a big boost going forward.

After all, this is a player who has scored in the Champions League final for Liverpool and provided the Reds with 22 goals in the English top flight with the majority of his minutes coming as a rotational player (via Transfermarkt).