Nottingham Forest are now interested in signing a £100k-p/w striker in 2025, according to a new report.

Forest's strong start

Forest have surpassed expectations so far this season, having collected 22 points from their opening 13 Premier League games, and Chris Wood has led the line in talismanic fashion, with nine goals to his name already.

After such a strong start, it may be unnecessary for Nuno Espirito Santo to spend big in the January transfer window, but he may want to add a little extra firepower to his frontline, given that over half of his side's 16 Premier League goals have been scored by one player.

Recently, it emerged that Forest are ready to bid over £19m to sign Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto, and the upcoming transfer window coincides with the end of the Brazilian league season, meaning a deal could be a possibility.

Marwan Al-Sahafi, who currently plies his trade at Al-Ittihad, is also an option for the Tricky Trees, having earned a cap for his national side following a good run of form on loan at Belgian side Beerschot.

It is clear that Nuno is keen on a new attacker of some description, and there are now reports linking his side with a move for a player from much closer to home, with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin said to be on Forest's radar.

That is according to reports from Spain, which suggest that Premier League clubs are queuing up for the Everton striker, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also keen to bolster their attack alongside the Reds.

The striker, who earns £100k-p/w, is so far refusing to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Goodison Park, meaning his current employers may be forced to cash-in this winter, or risking him leaving on a free when his contract expires in June, potentially to Forest.

Calvert-Lewin's record for Everton

The Everton forward has struggled to maintain full fitness during his time on Merseyside, with his most common setback coming in the form of hamstring injuries, which may be a concern for Nuno.

However, when the Englishman is able to have a consistent run in the side, he is normally capable of regularly contributing with goals:

Premier League season Goals scored 2018/19 6 in 35 games 2019/20 13 in 36 games 2020/21 16 in 33 games 2021/22 5 in 17 games 2022/23 2 in 17 games 2023/24 7 in 32 games

During his prolific 2020-21 campaign, Calvert-Lewin was lauded as a "monster" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig. Having found the back of the net just twice in 12 league games this season, however, there are doubts over whether the 27-year-old would be capable of displacing Wood in the starting XI if he were to move to the City Ground.

That said, the Sheffield-born striker could well be available on a free come the end of the season, meaning he could be a low-risk signing for Forest. As such, Nuno should continue to monitor Calvert-Lewin's progress this season and launch a move if he manages to recapture his previous form.