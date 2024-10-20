Looking to steal the headlines, Nottingham Forest could now swoop in ahead of Premier League rivals Arsenal to sign a Champions League player valued at a hefty £50m in 2025.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Forest aren't shy when it comes to welcoming reinforcements, especially since returning to the Premier League in 2022. They were of course busy once again in this year's summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Elliot Anderson and Jota Silva before reaping the rewards ever since. With Crystal Palace awaiting Nuno Espirito Santo's side on their return to league action, Forest have the chance to extend an excellent start - which has seen them lose just once - to eight games.

On current form, those at the City Ground are on course to cause a fair few shocks in the current campaign and perhaps even mount a shock charge for the European places in what would be one of the stories of the season. If that does prove to be the case, then a summer switch to the Midlands club suddenly becomes all the more attractive.

According to Caught Offside, Nottingham Forest could now swoop in to sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens ahead of Arsenal in 2025 in what would instantly steal the spotlight. Forest have sent scouts in recent times, however, any move appears ambitious with Dortmund having no intention of selling Bynoe-Gittens.

The young winger reportedly has a price tag of €60m (£50m), which would see Forest break their transfer record set by the £35m arrival of Anderson in the summer.

Splashing the cash to sign a talent would certainly prove worthwhile, however. There's a reason why Arsenal reportedly sent their scouts to watch the Dortmund winger, with Forest doing the same amid his excellent start to the season. A Manchester City academy graduate, Bynoe-Gittens may have some unfinished business in the Premier League.

"Dangerous" Bynoe-Gittens could take Forest up a level

A Champions League ace, there's no doubt that Bynoe-Gittens could make quite the impact for Forest on the pitch, but his move would also leave its mark away from the action. It would represent significant progress at the City Ground. From promotion and the threat of relegation, Forest could seal a mid-table finish in the current campaign before signing one of the Bundesliga's most promising stars to send quite the statement.

On paper, the combination of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Anthony Elanga and Bynoe-Gittens is a mouth-watering prospect that Espirito Santo would be tasked with making work on the pitch.

Rising to stardom at Dortmund, the winger earned the praise of former teammate Niclas Fullkrug, who said via the Bundesliga's official website: “He still has room for improvement in his decision-making, but he is always dangerous for the opponent. We know that we don't have to support him in one-on-one situations. It's worth its weight in gold to have a player like that in the team and we'll be happy if he continues like this."

With four goals and three assists to his name in just 10 appearances so far this season, Bynoe-Gittens is only just getting started.