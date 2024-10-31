Nottingham Forest are among the teams interested in signing a “clinical” striker who may be available on loan in the January transfer window, according to a new report. It has been an impressive 2024/25 season so far for the Reds, as they have lost just one of their opening nine league games and sit just a couple of points away from the top four as they go into their game against West Ham United on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest form attracting interest from big guns

Everyone associated with Forest will be pleased with their start to the season, but what comes with the good performances will concern supporters. Key defender Murillo is now attracting transfer interest from Chelsea and Liverpool after impressing while in a Forest shirt.

Both teams are said to have shortlisted the defender, with Liverpool looking at options to possibly replace Virgil van Dijk given his contract situation. Chelsea meanwhile have an interest in the player but are yet to decide if they want to sign a defender in the upcoming transfer window.

There is good news for the club though, as Forest have opened talks with talisman Chris Wood over a new contract, and they are confident of agreeing a new deal. The New Zealand international has scored seven goals in nine Premier League games, becoming a very key player for the Reds. Wood’s contract ends this season, but the Reds are now pushing to agree to new terms.

So, while they look to tie Wood down to a new contract, Forest also have their eye on adding to their options in that area of the pitch to ease the pressure on the New Zealand striker.

Forest eyeing January loan move for "clinical" new striker

According to TBR Football, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto. However, the Reds are not alone in their pursuit, as teams such as West Ham, Newcastle United, and Everton are also interested in a deal for the youngster.

Alberto is a player who has been on the radar of English clubs in the last few transfer windows but has seen potential deals collapse. Forest are now among the teams who are said to be long-term admirers of the striker.

Alberto, who has been described as “clinical” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, joined Corinthians back in January 2023 from Zenit St. Petersburg after spending six months on loan at the Brazilian club beforehand. The 23-year-old, who is sponsored by Nike, started his career at Santos before he moved to Internacional in 2020 and then onto Zenit St. Petersburg in 2022.

Yuri Alberto's Corinthians stats Apps 141 Goals 49 Assists 17

This report adds that Alberto may be available for a loan deal in January, which could appeal to the interested English teams. The young striker has scored six goals in his last six appearances, making it eight in nine in the Copa Sudamericana. Forest already have Wood leading the line, but Nuno may see Alberto as a good option to have coming off the bench and eventually succeeding the veteran number nine.