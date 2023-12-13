Nottingham Forest will be keen to evade the relegation zone over the next few months and are now reportedly plotting to reinforce the squad with a talented young star in January.

Nottingham Forest fans support Steve Cooper

Despite widespread rumours that boss Steve Cooper is under serious pressure at the City Ground, his side reacted in admirable fashion last weekend by securing a 1-1 draw away to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, and have largely had the backing of the fans throughout a tricky run of form.

In a post from Sky Sports News on social media platform X, Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate urged his teammates to keep battling for their manager; however, the main strapline details that he isn't expected to be sacked in the coming days.

Nevertheless, there will be a wider acknowledgement from Cooper and his men that they need to improve in the Premier League, having taken just one point from the last 15 available to them. Undoubtedly, the stalemate at Wolves will breed confidence among his squad, though they will be aware tougher tests lay in wait over the festive period.

Tottenham Hotspur visit the East Midlands on Friday night and will be a difficult opponent to take to task. Following on from their bout against the Lilywhites, Nottingham Forest will face Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Manchester United in quick succession.

Dipping into the market in January will offer up an opportunity for Cooper to bolster key areas of his squad, and the Welshman has now reportedly identified a figure who could add some strength in depth to his engine room.

Nottingham Forest interested in Pierre Ekwah

According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest are among a clutch of sides interested in Sunderland midfield gem Pierre Ekwah, who could be set for a rapid return to the Premier League after joining the Black Cats from West Ham United last year.

Pierre Ekwah's key statistics in 2023/24 - Championship (Sofascore) Tackles per game 1.6 Ball recoveries per game 5.1 Accurate passes per game 38.1 (86%) Chance conversion 9% Average match rating 7.06

The report states that Crystal Palace and Fulham are also keeping tabs on the France youth international. At the same time, the Hammers would be due a considerable sell-on clause if he were to leave the Stadium of Light. Of course, Ekwah's current employers are searching for a new manager and what impact that may have on his future remains to be seen.

Labelled "amazing" by former boss Tony Mowbray, Massy-born Ekwah has been a first-team regular for Sunderland this campaign, registering two goals in 16 appearances across all competitions (Ekwah statistics - Transfermarkt).

Capable of sitting in front of the defence or advancing further up in midfield, Ekwah is a smooth operator who could add some much-needed steel to the Tricky Trees as they fight for their top-flight status.