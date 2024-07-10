After announcing the arrival of goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, Nottingham Forest have reportedly instantly turned their attention towards reinforcing Nuno Espirito Santo's backline even further.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

It's been a busy summer at the City Ground so far, with four new names through the door, with Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala joining Remo Frueler by heading in the opposite direction. Those in the east Midlands recently made their fourth summer signing official by announcing the arrival of Miguel from Brazilian side Corinthians. The shot-stopper arrives looking to stake a claim to become Espirito Santo's No 1 next season.

Speaking for the first time after putting pen to paper, Miguel told Forest's official website: "I'm really happy and honoured to represent this club. Just seeing the stadium and feeling the energy within it, I can't wait to be on the pitch to help Nottingham Forest win. My main objective is to become an important member of this team, a giant club in the history of football. I want a place in the museum like the others!"

Those in the Midlands have wasted no time in admiring their new signing, instead setting their sights on another potential addition. According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move to sign Etienne Youte Kinkoue this summer. Ligue 1 side Le Havre reportedly value their centre-back at £7m as Forest look to replace Niakhate at the City Ground.

Still just 22 years old, Youte Kinkoue has also attracted the interest of Forest's Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in what could be quite the race for his signature this summer. It's Espirito Santo's side who have been busier so far in the current window, and they'll now be hoping to add yet another summer arrival.

"Amazing" Youte Kinkoue can replace Niakhate

Having sold Niakhate to maintain their innocence against any potential profit and sustainability charges, Forest must now turn their attention towards Youte Kinkoue and landing a bargain deal in the final year of his Le Havre contract. There's no doubt that the central defender has plenty of potential, and if Forest can help nudge him towards that, they may well have a defensive solution for years to come.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Etienne Youte Kinkoue Moussa Niakhate Progressive Carries 12 13 Progressive Passes 31 39 Blocks 21 19 Ball Recoveries 76 98

Comapred to Niakhate, they are two players who recorded incredibly similar numbers last season, with the Senegalese's experience at 28 years old perhaps giving him the edge. Youte Kinkoue can step in to fill the void left behind at Forest by the central defender and complete yet another solid piece of business by those at the City Ground.

Described as "amazing" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old looks destined for bigger things after an impressive rise at Le Havre. However, whether that means a move to Nottingham Forest or Wolves is on the cards in this summer's transfer window remains to be seen.