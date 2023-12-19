Nottingham Forest are close to reaching an agreement to appoint an experienced manager to replace Steve Cooper, according to an update from a reliable journalist.

Cooper set to leave Forest

The Premier League outfit are currently on a disappointing run of form and results having lost five and drawn one of their last six games, and due to now being just five points above the relegation zone, the manager will know that his job hangs in the balance.

According to The Guardian, Evangelos Marinakis is set to relieve the current boss of his duties, meaning that the owner will now have to search for potential replacements who he feels could come in, steady the ship and guide the club to safety.

The Reds chief appears to have identified Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential candidate, with the 49-year-old currently out of work and a free agent ready to be snapped up having left his most recent role at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad back in November (Transfermarkt - Nuno Espirito Santo statistics).

The Portuguese already has plenty of experience under his belt in the top-flight having previously taken charge at Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, and if the following update is to be believed, he's very soon set to stage his comeback at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest closing in on Nuno

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Nottingham Forest are close to reaching an agreement with Nuno, who is already on his way to England to get the deal over the line.

He wrote: "Understand Nuno Espirito Santo is on his way to England right now — as he’s set to sign as new Nottingham Forest head coach. Agreement imminent, he will replace Steve Cooper if all goes to plan."

Nuno could be a "remarkable" addition

Even though it’s been a while since Nuno was in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest will appreciate the excellent work he carried out in the division, especially at Wolves, and there’s no doubt that he could be the perfect candidate to be handed the job.

Nuno's Record At Wolves (Transfermarkt) Cooper's Record At Forest (Transfermarkt) Victories - 96 Victories - 43 Draws - 46 Draws - 27 Defeats - 57 from 199 Defeats - 38 from 108 Average Points Per Match - 1.68 Average Points Per Match - 1.44 Points In Total - 334 from a possible 597 Points In Total - 156 from a possible 324

The Sao Tome native even helped the Old Gold to achieve promotion during the 2017/18 season, and having also secured two trophies during his time at Al-Ittihad despite only being there for a few months, he clearly knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level which will be an attractive quality to Marinakis.

As hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, Nuno did a "remarkable" job at Wolves, and with the club in need of someone who could not only provide stability but additionally take the team to the next level, there's no reason why he couldn't do the same if given the chance to do so at the City Ground.