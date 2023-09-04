Nottingham Forest made headlines on transfer deadline day when they announced a total of seven new incomings to their squad.

Among the new arrivals was Belgian international and former Liverpool forward, Divock Origi, who has joined the City Ground on an initial season-long loan from AC Milan.

The 28-year-old was officially announced as a Tricky Trees player in the early hours of Saturday morning after the club were granted extra time to complete the paperwork for the deal after the 11pm deadline.

How much are Forest paying for Divock Origi?

European football journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now detailed more information regarding the move on social media, in which the true cost that ambitious owner Evangelos Marinakis will have to pay was revealed.

"Divock Origi has just completed formal steps of his move to Nottingham Forest with stadium presentation," he tweeted around 48 hours after the window slammed shut, also adding: "Loan deal includes buy option clause. €4.5m buy clause not mandatory. Salary 100% covered by Forest."

That salary is thought to be around £120k-per-week, which equates to £6.24m for the whole year, as per Capology.

How good is Divock Origi?

Origi returns to England after a season in Milan in which he appeared 36 times for the Rosseneri but only managed to find the net on two occasions. The striker is remembered more fondly for his previous spell in the Premier League at Liverpool, where he built a reputation on stepping up for the big occasion.

After joining Liverpool in 2014, Origi would play 175 times, scoring 41 goals.

The Belgian famously scored a brace in Liverpool’s 4-0 comeback win against Barcelona in May 2019 to send them through to the final of the Champions League, in which he would again score the winning goal as they beat Tottenham 2-0 to lift the famous trophy for the sixth time.

Other achievements from his Liverpool career include his involvement in their Premier League success in 2020, as well as featuring in the 2022 FA Cup and Carabao Cup double.

On the international stage, Origi has been capped 32 times for Belgium and scored three times, one of which came in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Despite still being available for national team selections at this stage of his career, he has not featured for Belgium since March 2022 and was not included in the squad for the upcoming international friendlies this September.

Will Divock Origi start for Nottingham Forest?

Regarding his new side Nottingham Forest, they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table after four games played, winning two and losing two. They most recently picked up three massive points in a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, ensuring they go into the break on a positive note.

Origi will have strong competition at Forest upon his arrival with several players being able to lead the line, including Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi – the latter having scored or assisted in each of his four league appearances so far this season, though Origi can offer his valuable experience of winning major titles to the current squad.

The former Liverpool "monster" - as once regarded by Burnley boss Vincent Kompany - could be a vastly experienced and worthwhile addition to the frontline and perhaps a true successor to the departed Brennan Johnson, who joined top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur the very same evening.