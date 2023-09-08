First founded in 1865, Nottingham Forest is one of the oldest football clubs in England.

The East Midlanders are well-supported across the globe, and with the ever growing popularity of the Premier League, their fanbase has only increased over the last year, or so.

From boxers to actors, there are a whole host of famous, recognised faces from all different walks of life who all share a passion for the Tricky Trees.

So, Football FanCast has decided to take a look at some of the most famous Nottingham Forest supporters.

13 Ariel Helwani

Last August, prior to the beginning of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, the Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing and WWE reporter took to X to announce he is no longer an Everton fan.

Shortly after, Helwani tweeted a clip of him choosing Forest as his next club.

And now, the reporter is not shy of letting his viewers know of his love for Forest. In fact, the host of the MMA Hour even has a sticker of the club's crest on the front of his laptop.

He's all in!

12 Stuart Broad

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad was born in Nottingham and is a huge fan of his local side. He often attends the City Ground, as pictured above, and has spoken of his connection to the club on Sky Sports News.

11 James Dean Bradfield

Despite being a Welshman, the Manic Street Preachers frontman has been a fan of the Tricky Trees since the 1970s. Brian Clough was a huge catalyst to how he became a fan.

“One of my uncles used to love Brian Clough, as a player at Middlesborough, as a manager at Derby and of course when he went to Nottingham.

“I was just about getting old enough to start wanting to support a football team and he convinced me to support Forest. And it was just about the right time. 1978.

But then I got stuck with Forest for life. But I like the fact that there’s a penance for supporting a team that won the European Cup twice when I was young," Bradfield told Nottinghamshire Live.

10 Ken Clarke

Born in West Bridgford, Ken Clarke, former chancellor, is an avid Nottingham Forest supporter and is regularly in attendance at the City Ground watching his beloved Super Reds.

9 Samit Patel

Former England and Nottinghamshire cricketer Samit Patel loves watching Forest at the City ground and often takes to X to tweet about the club.

Here he is poking fun at former teammate Joe Root after their dramatic 2-1 victory over Sheffield United last month.

8 Paul Smith

Fashion designer Paul Smith is a Forest fan and his clothes are often donned by head coach Steve Cooper on matchdays. Cooper usually sports the brand's jacket and occasionally goes into the offices to get kitted out!

7 Arsher Ali

Actor Arsher Ali, who has starred in Line of Duty and Doctor Who, amongst others, was born in Basford, Nottingham and is often tweeting about the Tricky Trees.

6 Joe Dempsie

Actor Joe Dempsie, who plays the role of Gendry Baratheon in the world-famous Game of Thrones series, was born in Liverpool but grew up in West Bridgford, and therefore supports the Super Reds.

"I've made it to a few (games). I've been to the Liverpool game last week. The sense of occasion was just something I had not experienced before at Forest," Dempsie said via Nottinghamshire Live.

5 Leigh Wood

World champion featherweight boxer Leigh Wood is often wearing some sort of forest number, whether that be the kit or the badge on his fight attire.

He's been longing for one of his fights to be held at the City Ground and the club are keen on making that dream a reality, so it probably won't be too long until he's seen on the hallowed turf with a pair of gloves on, and not in goal by the way...

4 Matt Forde

Nottingham-born impressionist, television writer, and radio presenter Matt Forde is pictured below holding the illustrious Champions League trophy (formerly the European Cup), which Forest won twice under the stewardship of manager Brian Clough in 1979 and 1980.

3 Luke Fletcher

Another cricketer enters the list. Nottinghamshire's Luke Fletcher proudly notes in his X bio that he is a Forest fan.

2 Lee Westwood

Golfer Lee Westwood, who was ranked world number one at one stage, spoke of how he became a Forest fan despite growing up in Worksop.

Speaking to Golf Monthly, Westwood said: "As a kid from Worksop you had a few choices – most of the local kids supported Sheffield United or Sheffield Wednesday, which were the closest big clubs, and a few latched onto Leeds.

But when I had just turned six I remember seeing the footage of Forest arriving at East Midlands airport clutching the European Cup, and the trophy was bigger than me!

I thought ‘they look like a cool club to support', and they went on to win the European Cup again the following year, so it was a good choice.

1 Henry Normal

Nottingham-born Henry Normal was the poet, producer, and co-writer of the highly successful sitcom 'The Royle Family', founder of the Manchester Poetry Festival, and co-founder of the Nottingham Poetry Festival.