A high-level football consultant has spoken of his surprise at the latest news he has heard from Nottingham Forest, ahead of a potential points deduction.

Nottingham Forest facing points deduction

The Reds are fighting for their Premier League survival, preparing to welcome leaders Liverpool to the City Ground on Saturday, but it is hard for Nuno Espirito Santo and his players to focus solely on on-pitch matters.

That's due to the potential points deduction that could come Forest's way for a possible breach of the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), with Gary Neville admitting that he thinks a punishment is inevitable.

“When it comes to Nottingham Forest, the Premier League will not do them for more than six points because there is a precedent. If they give every team six points for breaking these rules, teams will know what they’re going to get."

Should that happen, it would immediately throw Forest into the relegation zone behind Luton Town, with a return to the Championship potentially setting the club back years.

Everton have already been docked 10 points, which has been reduced to six for now, and it does feel increasingly as though financial punishments could decide the relegation battle.

Consultant stunned by Nottingham Forest news

Speaking to Football Insider, elite football consultant and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness said he fully expects Nottingham Forest to receive a six-point hit, revealing he has heard it is down to issues with just one transfer and is therefore too harsh of a penalty.

"I’m afraid it does look like that Forest will receive a six-point penalty. It seems to be a pretty minor breach and I think it’s over one player from what I’ve been reading. I think there’s any doubt there’s going to have to be some sort of points deduction unless there are mitigating circumstances I’m not aware of.I still believe that’s the wrong sort of penalty.

"I think it’s draconian and I would hope that the commission hearing this understands that a suspended points deduction may be the best way forward or a transfer ban or a fine. I still believe this is too harsh."

There does seem to be a worrying inevitability about Forest being docked six points, considering Everton have already suffered that fate this season, as mentioned, but Wyness' comments do suggest that Reds supporters could feel hard done by.

The fact that the punishment reportedly revolves around one player immediately seems harsh, however, rather than a number of iffy dealings by the club, and it makes you wonder how clubs like Manchester City continue to receive no bans or points deductions, considering they have 115 charges against them.

For now, Forest supporters simply have to sit and wait, hoping that they avoid having points taken away from them, and the hope is that Nuno and his players can create a siege mentality in every Premier League game remaining, starting in what should be a raucous atmosphere at home to Liverpool this weekend.