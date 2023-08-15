Highlights Nottingham Forest could sign a £13m defender before the window closes.

He's similar in style to Spurs wing-back Ivan Perisic.

The player ranks inside the top 10% of full-backs for assists.

Nottingham Forest are still on the search for new additions who can add much-needed quality to the squad this season, and now a fresh update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

Who do Nottingham Forest want to sign?

According to La Stampa (via TuttoJuve), Nottingham Forest are interested in signing star from Juventus this summer.

The player in question is Filip Kostic but Garibaldi chiefs are yet to make a concrete offer.

As per the report, the Serie A giants are willing to part ways with their player this summer to bolster funds and are commanding a €15m (£13m) fee to part ways with the Serbian.

What is Filip Kostic's play style?

The Juventus ace is an extremely versatile and dynamic left-sided player who can play as a left-back, left-winger or a flying left-wing back, with the latter being the most likely role he would be required to play at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper has a number of roles that he is looking to fill over the remaining weeks of the transfer window to ensure Forest can comfortably compete in the Premier League season and the pressure will be mounting after taking their first defeat of the campaign against Arsenal on Saturday.

As a result, the signing of Kostic would add huge quality and a wealth of experience to the team, providing Cooper with a strong creative outlet and dominant presence to work with this season.

The Serbia international - once hailed "extraordinary" by former Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic - is one of the most underrated progressive and prolific wing-backs in the top five European leagues - ranking in the top 10% of positional peers for shots on goal, assists, shot-creating actions, progressive carries and progressive passes received.

As such, the Tricky Trees boss could even land his very own Ivan Perisic as the Tottenham Hotspur wing-back is named as one of the most comparable players to Kostic over the last 12 months, as per FBref.

When comparing Kostic's output to Perisic's last season, the Juve machine shared many similarities with the Spurs star including assists registered (8 v 8), shots on target rate (28.9% v 27.6%), pass completion (68.1% v 63.6%), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.21 v 3.20), goal-creating actions (0.41 v 0.47), successful take-ons (43.6% v 45%) and aerial duels won (50% v 50.8%).

It paints the picture that both are confident in possession with the ability to surge forward at will down the flanks.

Three-time Serie A winner Massimo Bonini waxed lyrical about Kostic in an interview, summarising his best qualities aptly:

“(Kostic) is a great player. He is good in one-v-ones. He creates a lot of assists, and is now also managing to score goals. He is always able to find the right time to cross the ball, despite the presence of defenders."

Meanwhile, former Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner revealed the Serbian's strongest quality:

"Filip has the outstanding ability to see the free man in the middle under the highest pressure. And the technical quality to find him."

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Forest to secure Kostic's signature this summer as he could be the huge game-changer needed in the attacking threat on Trentside and could be the difference in competing in the top-flight or suffering another relegation scrap this season.