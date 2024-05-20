Nottingham Forest secured their Premier League status for another season following a 2-1 win away at already relegated Burnley at Turf Moor.

A double from Chris Wood against his former employers secured the win for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side, moving them six points clear of the drop zone in what has been a challenging season for the club.

The Reds made it back-to-back Premier League away wins for the first time since promotion, following on from the 3-1 win against Sheffield United a couple of weeks ago.

Achieving survival would certainly have been the aim for Nuno and owner Evangelos Marinakis, especially after the club were docked four points for breaching the Premier League’s PSR rules for the 2022/23 financial year.

The former Wolves boss has achieved three away wins in the league since his appointment, more than former boss Steve Cooper managed during his 16 months in charge of Forest in the Premier League.

With the season finally coming to an end, many players are set to depart the City Ground over the summer, one of whom enjoyed his best performance in a Reds shirt against Vincent Kompany’s side.

Gonzalo Montiel’s stats against Burnley

Following a hamstring injury to Neco Williams in the defeat against champions Manchester City, World Cup winning right-back Gonzalo Montiel has deputised for the Welshman in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old has started eight matches for the Reds this season, including the last three in a row - a record that is his best during his loan stint in the East Midlands.

However, despite failing to make a last impression with the supporters, his display against the Clarets yesterday was undoubtedly his best in a Forest shirt, with Nottinghamshire Live journalist Sarah Clapson awarding him a 7/10 match rating.

During his 90 minutes on the pitch, he completed 16 out of the 17 passes he attempted, walking away with a 94% pass completion rate - the second-highest of any player between the two sides.

Gonzalo Montiel's stats against Burnley Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Passes completed 16/17 (94%) Clearances 2 Duels won 8 Tackles 6 Stats via Sofascore

Despite his impressive stats in possession, it was his display defensively that caught the eye, with Montiel looking solid throughout the victory.

He won eight duels, also completing two clearances as he played a vital role in maintaining the three points for Nuno’s side in Lancashire.

Montiel also managed to win six tackles, the most of any player, with the Sevilla loanee ending his temporary stint in Nottingham with what felt like his best performance of the season.

What the future holds for Montiel this summer

Last month, it was reported that the Reds were unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for Montiel at the end of the season, with yesterday likely to be his last game in a Forest shirt.

Whilst at the time he was seen as a key signing with vital experience, the move has been a disappointment, with the club and player undoubtedly expecting bigger things from the move.

However, if it was to be his last appearance for the club, he provided a brilliant display and one that every fan would’ve expected him to make throughout his temporary spell at the City Ground.

His defensive display was one to be admired, but with the stringent FFP and PSR situation hanging over the club’s head, they simply can’t afford to splash the cash once more this summer, with Montiel unable to produce on a consistent basis despite his excellent outing against Burnley.