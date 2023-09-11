Since Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League ahead of the 2022/23 season, they have gained a reputation for their activity in the transfer windows.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis has overseen a total of 43 signings, some of which have already moved on.

Despite the remarkable number of incomings, the Reds don’t intend to slow down their presence in the market, with another target already being lined up ahead of the winter transfer window.

Who have Forest signed since being promoted?

Of the Reds’ 43 signings, some have stood out more than others.

The likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi have since become central to Steve Cooper’s plans since their big-money arrivals last season, while some of the newer faces such as Anthony Elanga and Matt Turner have made early impact at the club.

Jesse Lingard, who joined the club as a free agent last season, was unable to earn himself a contract extension and was subsequently released after an underwhelming spell at the City Ground.

After the departure of star player Brennan Johnson, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day for £47.5m, Forest are already planning how to spend the money, with Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo reporting that Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is high on their list for the January window.

Who is Guido Rodriguez?

Rodriguez has been playing in Spain for almost four years now, after joining Betis from Mexican outfit Club America in January 2020.

The 29-year-old has been capped 29 times for his native Argentina and featured at the 2022 World Cup as they became world champions.

The Argentine has excelled in Manuel Pellegrini’s side playing in a pivot alongside Portuguese midfielder, William Carvalho, and is best described as a deep-lying playmaker who can also be deployed in a back line of defence.

Rodriguez has been linked with a number of clubs in recent summers, including Barcelona, who would instead go with the cheaper option in Oriol Romeu, while Forest’s previous interest was disregarded by the player.

When questioned on Rodriguez’s potential summer move, Pellegrini stressed his side could not afford to lose another creative outlet, following the departures of several forwards who had already moved on.

As the midfielder enters the final season of his current contract, the report suggests that Betis would prefer to cash in during the January window, which could hand Forest a timely boost on a player that is estimated to be worth £15m by FootballTransfers.

Where could Rodriguez fit in at Forest?

Should Forest be able to tempt the 29-year-old "defensive monster" - as once lauded by analyst Marcus Bring - into a winter move, it would bring a priceless amount of experience into the squad, having racked up nearly 300 senior appearances since his professional debut back in 2014/15.

Rodriguez could be utilised alongside either Orel Mangala or Ryan Yates or among a back three, whilst his relationship with Forest’s new signing and his Argentina teammate, Gonzalo Montiel, can prove extremely useful for Steve Cooper’s side.

The next 12 months will certainly involve movement regarding Rodriguez’ current situation, whether that sees him sign a new deal with the club that brought him into European football or a new experience elsewhere, though Cooper and Forest would be wise to launch a move in the upcoming window to bolster the Reds' engine room substantially.