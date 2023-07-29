Highlights

Nottingham Forest target Gustavo Hamer is a 'very good' player that could thrive in the Premier League under the guidance of Steve Cooper, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Which clubs are keen to sign Gustavo Hamer?

According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest are keen to strike a deal for Coventry City ace Hamer, which could cost a fee in the region of £16 million.

Premier League newcomers Burnley are also interested in the former Netherlands Under-20 cap, while Fulham are keeping tabs on his situation this window.

Burnley have held talks with Coventry City over the possibility of acquiring Hamer and are trying to structure a deal that the Sky Blues would accept for the 26-year-old, with Clarets boss Vincent Kompany believed to be a big admirer of his talents, as per The Daily Mail.

Last term, Hamer was in an inspired vein of form for his current employers and notched 11 goals and ten assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Cited by the Coventry Telegraph, Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted that he would like to keep the Brazilian-born playmaker at the Coventry Building Society Arena, stating: "The thing with Gus is that I will keep talking to him and working towards a solution for everybody; the best for everybody and hopefully that will be him staying.”

Nevertheless, speculation continues to swirl over Hamer's future as his stock continues to rise owing to his consistent performances in the Sky Bet Championship.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones has signalled that although he lacks experience in the Premier League, he believes that Hamer could go on to have a similar impact to that of Morgan Gibbs-White at the City Ground.

When asked if Hamer could replicate Gibbs-White, Jones told FFC: "Yeah, absolutely. I think technically a very good player and if you're going to go shopping in the Championship, it's about as close as you could get to finding a player that can fit into the Premier League. He'd do well under the guidance of Cooper, but still, it's a bit of a risk not to go for someone with more experience because ultimately the first thing they're trying to do next season is survive."

Who else could Nottingham Forest sign this window?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Anthony Elanga will join Nottingham Forest from Manchester United on Twitter, stating: "Anthony Elanga has already completed medical tests and will sign contract as Nottingham Forest player today. Done, sealed. Here we go confirmed."

Journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that a second Manchester United player could be set to arrive at the City Ground in the form of Dean Henderson, who spent last season on loan at the Tricky Trees. Personal terms have been shook on between both parties and discussions are believed to be 'progressing with confidence' concerning the England international.

Former Torino defender Ola Aina became the first summer signing of the window for Nottingham Forest after joining the club on a free transfer last weekend, as per BBC Sport.

In the next few weeks, Nottingham Forest fans will hope to see a few more savvy additions as they continue to consolidate their place in the English top flight.