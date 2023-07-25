Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Ligue 1 ace Habib Diallo, as Steve Cooper gets to work on strengthening his side ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Reds left it late to confirm their survival in their return season to the Premier League, with the need for added quality fundamental this summer should they wish to extend their stay in the top tier.

Who wants to sign Habib Diallo?

As reported by TEAMtalk last week, Forest have joined West Ham United and Brentford in the battle for Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo.

The report claimed that despite interest from the other sides, the Tricky Trees are preparing the ‘first move’, with a ‘proven goalscorer’ a priority for Cooper this transfer window.

A separate report suggested that the Ligue 1 side would want a fee in the region of £20m for their striker.

How good is Habib Diallo?

In 37 Ligue 1 appearances last season, the Senegalese gem netted 20 goals for Strasbourg, marking himself as one of the most threatening forwards in a league packed with star talent.

The 28-year-old outscored names such as Lionel Messi and Neymar last term in the league, averaging a goal every 144 minutes to assert himself as a reliable marksman.

For Forest, adding a forward of star quality is integral this summer, with the club's top scorer last term being Taiwo Awoniyi who netted ten goals in the Premier League for the Garibaldi.

While the striker showed a lot of promise at the City Ground, the squad must integrate an upgrade in quality in order to avoid another relegation scrap next term.

Lauded as “powerful and quick” by one recruitment analyst, Diallo could be the perfect acquisition for Cooper to chase. Indeed, he is a player that could bolster the side’s form in the final third, and promote those around him.

One player that could benefit from the introduction of the Strasbourg star is Morgan Gibbs-White, who shone as one of Forest’s top creators last term, registering eight assists in an impressive first season at the club.

The Englishman could take his game to the next level by having a more lethal outlet ahead of him, with Diallo being the ideal target man to aim for in the final third.

Averaging 1.91 key passes and 0.46 through balls per 90 in the Premier League last campaign, the former Wolves man has the ability to be the dream provider for a striker with a range of methods of distribution.

Highlighted as a ‘striker in the purest sense of the word’ by scouting site Total Football Analysis, the 28-year-old's main strengths lie in his pace, off-the-ball movement and physical presence.

Placing his clinical nature aside, the striker could be a valued addition for Gibbs-White in terms of him returning the favour of the 23-year-old’s creativity.

Total Football Analysis regards the player as being a figure that can ‘create space for his partners’ with his hold-up play, making him a potentially strong asset for Forest’s approach in the final third.

Cooper could add more than just a goal-scoring threat to his squad by capturing Diallo, as he could potentially take Gibbs-White's own numbers to the next level.