Nottingham Forest have deployed a scattergun transfer approach in the transfer market since their promotion back to the Premier League for the 2022/23 campaign.

Since the play-off final triumph at Wembley, the Reds have splashed the cash, with owner Evangelos Marinakis investing over £200m on new players in the hope of establishing the club as a modern-day Premier League outfit.

The club have unearthed some gems from all over the globe, with youngsters Murillo and Danilo joining from Brazil since promotion, with the duo proving excellent value for money - potentially bringing the club a hefty profit in the years ahead.

However, not all of the Reds' signings have been successful, with Emmanuel Dennis joining the club for £20m but failing to make an impact on Trentside - rejoining Watford, the club they originally signed him from, on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Despite Dennis' lack of impact at the City Ground, one player appears to have been a complete disaster after his big-money arrival at the club during last summer's transfer window.

Ibrahim Sangare's stats at Nottingham Forest in 2023/24

After splashing £30m on his signature, Ibrahim Sangare arrived at the City Ground with high expectations after Steve Cooper targeted the Ivorian for multiple windows following promotion.

He's since endured a disappointing first season in the East Midlands, featuring just 16 times in the Premier League, out of a possible 37 games.

The former PSV midfielder has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Nuno Espírito Santo, starting just three times following the Portuguese manager's appointment in late December.

Sangare has been unable to dislodge Danilo and academy graduate Ryan Yates, with the 26-year-old's market value suffering as a result of his lack of game time in 2024.

Forest midfielder's PL apps in 23/24 Player Appearances Ryan Yates 33 Danilo 27 Nicolas Dominguez 25 Orel Mangala 20 Ibrahim Sangare 16 Cheikhou Kouyate 11 Stats via Transfermarkt

Ibrahim Sangare's market value in 2024

Less than a year on from his move to the Ivorian's move to Nottingham, his market value has plummeted, with Sangare only valued at £20m, as per Football Transfers, a £10m decrease in just eight months at the City Ground.

In contrast, Callum Hudson-Odoi, who also joined the same day as the 26-year-old, has seen a huge rise in value after his recent run of form that has seen him score seven times since February - including two in the crucial win against Sheffield United last Saturday.

The former Chelsea talent now boasts a value of £23m, an astronomical £20m jump on the £3m that the club paid for him last summer, with the attacker finally finding a new settled home after a torrid time with injuries at Stamford Bridge.

Although Sangare's time in the Premier League has been disappointing, there's certainly time for the Ivorian to turn around his fortunes and become a key player under Nuno next season.

However, for the time being, he's failed to prove any sort of worth after his £30m move, with the club potentially able to save their money and stay within the confines of the league's PSR rules, had they not decided to sign the midfielder.