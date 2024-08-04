Nottingham Forest have conducted some excellent business in the transfer market since promotion to the top flight ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, signing players at a great price before selling them for a profit.

Orel Mangala joined the Reds ahead of the first campaign for a fee in the region of £12m, before leaving on loan in January before signing permanently for French side Lyon for a combined £30m after his loan and transfer fee.

Moussa Niakhate moved to Lyon earlier this summer, following in the Belgian’s footsteps, moving in a £27m deal - a move that secured the club an £18m profit on the fee they paid for him just two years prior.

After such a huge amount of money was brought into the club, Forest have looked to strengthen in numerous key areas, with boss Nuno Espírito Santo still looking to add to his squad despite his six first-team additions this summer.

Earlier this week, the Reds secured a deal to sign Portuguese winger Jota Silva from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old made his debut for his national side during the previous international break as a result of his excellent performances and figures which saw him register 11 goals and five assists in the Liga Portugal.

The forward could be joined in the East Midlands by another attacker, with the Reds still hunting for reinforcements in the final third despite the recent arrival of Silva.

In recent days, Forest have seen a progression in talks with Argentinian side Tallares over a potential deal to see Paraguayan wideman Ramon Sosa move to the City Ground.

However, they do face tough competition from fellow Premier League sides Fulham, Wolves and Everton for his signature - with the 24-year-old a man in demand this summer.

Despite the interest elsewhere, reports - via Sport Witness - have claimed that Forest hold the edge and that a move is seemingly edging closer to completion, with Sosa potentially travelling to the UK to agree a deal in the coming days.

Their respective transfers could follow one current Reds star who has excelled after his move from a lower-quality division to the Premier League.

Murillo’s market value in 2024

After joining the club from Corinthians in a £15m deal last summer, Brazilian centre-back Murillo has excelled at the City Ground - exceeding all expectations.

He’s made 32 consecutive league starts, winning the club’s Player of the Year award, prompting huge interest from all over Europe.

Murillo's stats for Nottingham Forest (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 32 Tackles won 31 Interceptions 37 Passes into 18-yard box 11 Blocks 11 Clearances 188 Stats via FotMob

PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid are just some of the sides who have been linked with a move for the talent this summer, with the Reds demanding a club-record fee to prise him away from the City Ground this summer.

As a result of his excellent progress since his move to England, his market value has soared to a staggering £38m, as per Transfermarkt - a £23m increase on what they paid for his services less than 12 months ago.

His subsequent value is higher than the combined price of Sosa and Silva, whose rumoured price tag of £12m and fee of £5.9m, respectively, only adds up to £17.9m.

The Brazilian’s transfer is an example of the excellent recruitment currently taking place at the City Ground, with Nuno and the fanbase hoping that the two aforementioned players can have a similar impact in the near future.

In a time when FFP and PSR limits are tight, the hierarchy must get these transfers right, with the club needing to take a gamble on foreign talents to improve the club’s standing whilst making them a huge profit down the line.