Nottingham Forest have their eyes on signing a 21-goal striker and even made a late approach before the closure of the summer transfer window, according to a recent report.

The Premier League side had a very busy summer, as they club brought in several new faces to boost Nuno Espirito Santo's squad, keen to avoid a repeat of last season’s struggles. It has been a positive start to the campaign for the Reds too, as they are unbeaten in their opening three games of the season, with their latest result being a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

Nottingham Forest's transfer window

Forest added 11 players to their squad over the course of the summer, arrivals that are a mix of experienced international players as well as some up-and-coming talents who may need more time to adapt. The club’s biggest capture was midfielder Elliot Anderson, who joined from Newcastle United.

Nottingham Forest's summer signings Elliot Anderson Newcastle Morato Benfica Nikola Milenkovic Fiorentina Ramon Sosa CA Talleres David Carmo FC Porto Jota Silva Vit. Guimaraes Marko Stamenic Red Star Calos Miguel Corinthians Eric da Silva Moreira FC St. Pauli James Ward-Prowse West Ham Alex Moreno Aston Villa

After signing James Ward-Prowse late in the day, they were also linked with a move for Ernest Nuamah from Lyon. The 20-year-old was wanted by Fulham and Everton, but it was claimed that the Reds had won the race for his signature, only for the youngster to remain at Lyon.

While looking to add to the squad, Forest also had a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of their best players. It has been revealed since the window closed that Newcastle United included Miguel Almiron in a player-plus cash offer worth £50 million to sign Anthony Elanga. Forest stood firm and rejected the second offer in as many days from the Magpies for the winger, but that might not be the end of it as Newcastle could return in January.

Forest were very busy until the end of the transfer window, and it has been revealed that they had their eye on another player before the window closed.

Nottingham Forest make approach for 21-goal striker

According to The Athletic, relayed by Nottingham Forest News, Forest made a late enquiry to sign Simon Banza on loan from Portuguese side Braga. The enquiry was deemed as “extremely ambitious”, so he is clearly a player high up on the recruitment team's list, perhaps opening the door to a future move when his current side have more time to get their ducks in a row.

The 28-year-old has been with Braga since July 2022, playing 90 times for the Portuguese side and scoring 37 goals to go with 15 assists. Last season was a particularly impressive campaign for the striker, as he scored 21 times in 28 Liga Portugal games.

It has been claimed that Forest were interested in a loan deal, but Braga's status as a Europa League side complicated things, so perhaps Nuno will have to launch his team into the European places if he wants to get a deal done in 2025.