It’s safe to say Nottingham Forest’s recruitment since promotion back to the Premier League in 2022 has been hit and miss, with many players either exceeding or underperforming based on their expectations.

However, that was to be expected, with the Reds making over 30 new additions to the squad, as Evangelos Marinakis demonstrated his ambition for the club in their first top-flight campaign in 23 years.

Players such as Murillo, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi have all arrived at the City Ground, with the trio evidence of the good business conducted by the hierarchy, especially after they have all been touted with big-money moves away already this summer.

Despite their respective successes in the East Midlands, numerous players have been extremely disappointing, resulting in moves away after short stints on Trentside.

Gustavo Scarpa arrived at the club with huge expectations following his award-winning season in Brazil, but ultimately left the club after just ten appearances, failing to score or assist a single goal.

However, the club also employed one player who simply failed to make his mark for the Reds, with Nuno Espírito Santo making the right call in allowing him to depart the City Ground this summer.

Cheikhou Kouyate’s stats at Nottingham Forest

After arriving on a free transfer from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace during the summer of 2022, Cheikhou Kouyate was brought in to provide needed Premier League experience to a relatively inexperienced Forest side.

The 34-year-old agreed a two-year deal upon his arrival at the City Ground, with Kouyate looking to have one final stint in the Premier League.

During his first season at the club, the midfielder made 21 appearances in the league - with the Senegal international starting just seven times and scoring a solitary goal during the 2022/23 season.

This season he's taken up a squad role at the club, making just 12 appearances. However, he's found starts even harder to come by with just two during the duration of the 2023/24 campaign, with both coming under former boss Steve Cooper.

With his contract expiring at the end of the month, the club confirmed he would be departing the Reds at the end of his current deal - ending his two-year stint at the City Ground.

Kouyate's stats breakdown at Nottingham Forest Statistics Total Cost per stat Wages £4.6m £45k-p/w Games 36 £128k Starts 9 £511k Minutes played 1,288' £3.6k Goals 1 £4.6m Stats via Transfermarkt

How much Cheikhou Kouyate earned at Nottingham Forest

The deal to bring Kouyate to the City Ground saw the club fork out £45k-per-week on the midfielder, with the former Palace man originally one of the club's highest earners after promotion.

During his time at Forest, the 34-year-old, who’s previously been dubbed as “dreadful” by journalist Jacob Steinberg during his time in English football, has pocketed £4.6m in wages - with Kouyate failing to justify any of his hefty weekly earnings during his time at the club.

His weekly wage during his time in the East Midlands is higher than a plethora of key first-team members including the aforementioned Murillo, who only earns £30k-per-week, despite his excellent first season in English football that saw him claim Forest’s Player of the Season award.

Players Cheikhou Kouyate earns more than at Forest Andrew Omobamidele £35k-p/w Nicolas Dominguez £35k-p/w Danilo £30k-p/w Murillo £30k-p/w Ryan Yates £25k-p/w Anthony Elanga £25k-p/w Data via Capology

Undoubtedly, at the time the deal to bring the Senegalese midfielder to the City Ground seemed like shrewd business.

However, it's clear to see he's not up to the level required for the Premier League anymore, with Nuno making the right call to cut him loose in their attempts to avoid another PSR breach next season.