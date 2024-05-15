No one could've predicted the week that has taken place at Nottingham Forest, with a monumental array of situations unfolding at the club.

From throwing away a lead with 15 minutes to go against Chelsea, to all but securing Premier League survival, it's not been a dull week for the supporters.

However, the drama took a turn over the last couple of days, with owner Evangelos Marinakis claiming in an interview that he would like the Reds to move away from the City Ground in the years ahead - a ground that has been the club's home for 126 years.

Unsurprisingly, the decision hasn't gone down well with the supporters with many unhappy at the potential move from their iconic home to Toton, a suburb on the outskirts of the city - with the proposed land for the new ground closer to Derby County's Pride Park than Nottingham city centre.

No one can fault the owner's ambition to take the club forward, demonstrating intent that wasn't present under former owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi.

The Kuwaiti wanted to transform the club but failed miserably and offloaded many key first-team players to the dismay of the fanbase.

However, he did make the right call in selling one player, with one former Forest talent unable to replicate his good form at the City Ground following his move back in 2016.

Oliver Burke's stats at Nottingham Forest

Oliver Burke, a product of the Reds youth setup, made his debut for the club during the 2014/15 campaign, following a rapid rise through the Nigel Doughty academy.

His first start for the first team came in the 0-0 draw against Charlton Athletic during the opening months of the 2015/16 season, following a handful of substitute appearances in the campaign prior.

Starting XI on Oliver Burke's full debut Forest 0 - 0 Charlton: August 2015 GK - Dorus De Vries RB - Eric Lichaj CB - Matt Mills CB - Kelvin Wilson LB - Michael Mancienne CM - David Vaughan CM - Henri Lansbury RM - Chris Burke LM - Oliver Burke ST - Dexter Blackstock ST - Jamie Ward Stats via ESPN

The Scotsman finished the season with two goals in 21 appearances, a respectable tally for a youngster in his breakthrough season in England's second tier.

However, it would be the 2016/17 campaign that caught the eye - finding the back of the net four times in the opening five matches of the season, leading to an offer too good to refuse.

German club RB Leipzig plumped £13m for the youngster before the closure of the window, an offer that owner Al-Hasawi accepted with Burke leaving the club to play in the Bundesliga.

However, after such a promising start to his professional career in the East Midlands, his form has evaporated, with the now 27-year-old struggling in the Championship this season.

Oliver Burke's market value in 2024

Nearly eight years on from his big-money move to Germany, the winger has failed to recapture any of his good form, failing to score or assist a single goal in the second tier for Birmingham City, with his last goal coming for Millwall back in May 2023.

As a result of his dismal form for the Blues, his value has plummeted, with the attacker now only valued at €2m (£1.7m), as per Transfermarkt - a drop of over £11m since his departure from Forest.

Although former owner Al-Hasawi annoyed a lot of supporters during his time at the club, he undoubtedly made a brilliant call in selling the youngster, with his deal helping the Reds avoid any further FFP issues after the previous problems in 2014.