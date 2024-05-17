The 2023/24 season has been one to forget for Nottingham Forest, with the club enduring countless bumps along the way toward potential survival.

From a four-point deduction, to publicly criticising the Premier League in outrage over three penalty decisions not awarded against Everton - the season really has been a rollercoaster.

However, on the field, things haven’t been much better, with the Reds set to finish just one place above the drop zone after huge investment once again from owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The decision-making over transfers has left a lot to be desired, with the club handing out huge wages to the likes of Jesse Lingard and Divock Origi - raking in £80k-per-week and £120k-per-week, respectively, as per Capology - with the duo failing to score a single Premier League goal between them during their stints on Trentside.

However, as a result of the erratic dealings, the club have an extremely bloated squad that desperately needs cutting down ahead of next season.

The club have already started to part ways with numerous players, including one, who despite his positive impact at the City Ground, bled the owners dry as a result of his high weekly wage.

Serge Aurier’s career at Nottingham Forest

Following his release from Villarreal in the summer of 2022, Forest decided to take the risk on the hot-headed Serge Aurier, in the hope he could provide needed Premier League experience ahead of the club’s first top-flight campaign in 23 years.

The Ivorian full-back featured 24 times in the league last season, scoring a solitary goal against Chelsea during the 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

Despite his previous failings at Tottenham during his prior spell in England, the defender - who saw his contract ripped up in north London - proved to be a steady addition, with former boss Steve Cooper even trusting him to wear the armband on numerous occasions.

Aurier would feature in 12 of the Reds’ first 14 games this season, including one appearance which included two assists against Sheffield United - helping the side claim their first win of the 2023/24 campaign.

Aurier's PL stats at Nottingham Forest Statistics 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 24 12 Minutes played 1,947' 834' Goals 1 0 Assists 0 2 Yellow cards 2 2 Stats via Transfermarkt

However, the change in management would spell the end of his Forest career, leaving the club in January to join Turkish side Galatasaray - ending his 18-month stint in the East Midlands.

The move has been a disaster for the 31-year-old, featuring just three times in the Süper Lig, and only playing for 53 minutes in the last four months.

How much Serge Aurier earned at Nottingham Forest

His free transfer to the City Ground allowed the club to invest more money into his wages, with the former PSG talent taking home a huge figure each week.

According to Capology, Aurier pocketed £50k-per-week - a considerable amount for a player dubbed “unreliable” by writer and Forest fan Nathan Joyes.

Over the course of his 18-month stay, he would’ve earned £3.9m - a figure which when broken down into his weekly wage, saw him earn more than Forest’s super-talented defender Murillo - who reportedly takes home just £30k-per-week at present.

Whilst Aurier came in and provided needed experience as required, he still cost the club a lot of money, with his earnings certainly contributing to the Reds’ recent PSR troubles.

The defender’s recent spell at Galatasaray is evidence that he’s no longer at the level needed for the Premier League, with Nuno Espirito Santo making the right call in offloading him.