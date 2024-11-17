Since their promotion back to the Premier League in 2022, Nottingham Forest have certainly splashed the cash to ensure they can remain in the top flight. So far, it has worked, with the men in Garibaldi Red surviving relegation for each of their first two seasons back in the division.

This campaign has gone even better so far for Forest. The Midlands side are flying high in the top flight, sitting fifth in the table with 19 points to their name. They are outside of the Champions League spots on goal difference, having lost just two games so far.

Although they have spent so much money already in the three summers since promotion, The 2023 summer was a really significant window for Forest.

Forest’s summer signings in 2023

The most expensive addition that summer for Forest was defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. The Ivorian, who is a full international, made the move to the City Ground for a fee in the region of £30m.

He has become an important player for the club when available. In his first season, the midfielder missed a portion of the campaign due to an international call-up for AFCON and currently has a hamstring injury that has kept him out for much of 2024/25 so far. Sangare has made just 21 appearances for the club to date.

The other significant investments made that summer were Chris Wood, Callum-Hudson Odoi and Anthony Elanga. The trio have become Forest’s favoured front three this season under Nuno Espirito Santo, an investment that has proven to be a wise choice.

Wood has the most goals for the Tricky Trees this season, with eight to his name, and Sweden winger Elanga has two assists, bettered only by Elliot Anderson, who has three. Cobham academy graduate Hudson-Odoi has two goals to his name.

There is no doubt that the signings made by Forest in 2023 have paved the way for their successes so far this season. There is certainly a good chance for that group of players to help the club return to Europe.

However, as good as those signings were, there is one other addition that summer who has arguably been a cut above the rest. That man is Murillo, who has certainly been an excellent investment.

Murillo’s transfer value in 2024

The Midlands club signed young Brazilian defender Murillo from Corinthians towards the end of the 2023 window, costing them a rumoured £15m. He has since gone on to be a crucial player for the club, being described as "dominant" by football analyst Ben Mattinson.

The 22-year-old has featured 47 times for Forest so far. He was a key figure for the club last term as they narrowly avoided relegation, featuring in 32 out of the 38 Premier League games, playing a total of 2793 minutes. Across his career at the City Ground, the young defender has even managed to score one goal and grab two assists.

He has been an ever-present this season, playing 90 minutes in every single Forest game in the top flight. He even got himself on the score sheet against Newcastle United in their most recent game, giving his side the lead in the eventual 3-1 defeat.

His impressive performances at the heart of Forest’s defence have grabbed the attention of one of England’s biggest clubs. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are thought to be 'seriously considering' a move for Murillo.

The report suggests the Reds would need to pay upwards of £70m, which would see Forest make an excellent profit from the £15m they originally paid. His value has increased massively, going up by an eye-watering 366% since they signed him last summer.

Murillo value increase as Forest player Date Value October 2023 £7.4m December 2023 £18.3m March 2024 £20.8m May 2024 £29.1m October 2024 £70m Figures from Transfermarkt & TEAMtalk

It would not be good for the City Ground side to lose one of their most important defenders. With that being said, money such as the amount Liverpool may willing to pay for Murillo is hard to turn down.

Whether he stays or goes, the defender has certainly been an incredible investment for Forest.