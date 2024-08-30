Nottingham Forest have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window compared to their usual standards, with just seven first-team additions arriving at the City Ground.

The Reds infamously went crazy during the summer window of 2022, making over 20 new additions in a bid to remain competitive in their first Premier League campaign in over two decades.

However, the club are known for making frantic moves on deadline day, as demonstrated this time last year, making seven signings in one day - which included the club-record deal for midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

It’s highly unlikely Nuno Espírito Santo’s side will replicate such numbers today, but there is a high likelihood that a variety of new players could arrive on Trentside.

One player in particular has caught the eye, with a deal potentially being completed before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Nottingham Forest in talks to sign Premier League star

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have placed James Ward-Prowse on their shortlist, with the transfer guru revealing late last night on a live stream (23mins:17secs) that talks are "ongoing" regarding a potential move to the East Midlands.

It’s unclear at this stage whether a move would be a loan move or a permanent one, but the 29-year-old is on the club’s radar.

The former Southampton ace could be brought in on a temporary basis, acting as cover for Danilo after it was confirmed that the Brazilian would be out until December at least after surgery on his ankle issue sustained against Bournemouth.

The Hammers ace would be an excellent addition to Nuno’s side, potentially becoming the Reds’ new version of a talent who has starred since his move to the City Ground.

Why Ward-Prowse could be Gibbs-White 2.0 for Forest

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been a crucial player for Forest following his £25m move from Wolves during the summer of 2022.

Eyebrows were raised at the magnitude of the fee given his lack of impact in England’s top flight, however, the deal looks to be a superb one two years on, with the 24-year-old securing his first senior England call-up for the fixtures against Ireland and Finland next month.

He’s enjoyed a brilliant start to the new campaign, scoring the decisive goal in the 1-0 win against Southampton last weekend - securing a first win of the campaign for Nuno’s side.

With Ward-Prowse, the Reds have the opportunity to replicate a deal for Gibbs-White, with FBref ranking the duo as similar players based on their respective stats from last season.

When delving into their stats, the “unbelievable” West Ham ace, as described by former boss Ralph Hassenhuttl, matched Gibbs-White for combined goals and assists, despite featuring in a deeper role than the England international.

How Ward-Prowse & Gibbs-White compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Ward-Prowse Gibbs-White Games played 38 37 Goals + assists 15 15 Progressive passes 4.5 4.8 Shot-on-target accuracy 39% 19% Pass accuracy 83% 71% Tackles won 1.3 1 Interceptions made 1.1 0.5 Stats via FBref

Whilst he managed slightly fewer progressive passes per 90, Ward-Prowse achieved a higher pass completion rate, winning more tackles - demonstrating his excellent qualities as a box-to-box midfielder.

However, arguably his biggest asset is his set-piece ability, with the 29-year-old scoring 17 direct free-kicks in the Premier League - the second most in history, just one behind the legendary David Beckham.

The Reds have struggled with their set-pieces in recent times, scoring the fourth-lowest number of goals from corners and free kicks last season - managing just seven over the course of the campaign.

If he were to move to the East Midlands, Ward-Prowse would be a superb addition and one that would further improve the options at Nuno’s disposal in the midfield department.

He could link up well with Gibbs-White, providing added ammunition for the attacking midfielder to further improve his sensational goal return from last season - whilst adding a different dimension in attacking areas with his ability to cause issues with his quality from a dead ball situation.