Nottingham Forest are reportedly one of the clubs interested in Ian Maatsen, as Steve Cooper looks to add quality to his squad this summer.

Forest left it late to confirm their safety from relegation last season, leaving the Welshman under pressure to avoid another battle at the bottom of the table next campaign.

Could Forest sign Ian Maatsen?

As reported by The Athletic yesterday, Forest have emerged as one of the potential suitors for the young Chelsea starlet.

The 21-year-old is being chased by Burnley, who want to re-sign the left-back on another loan deal after failing to meet the Blues’ £20m asking price for a permanent switch.

After an impressive campaign in the Championship, the Dutchman has a wave of clubs knocking at his door, with the Tricky Trees, as well as West Ham United, Benfica, and Wolfsburg named as those that have ‘expressed interest’.

How good is Ian Maatsen?

The versatile left-back could be just the player Cooper requires to take Forest forward, in a young talent displaying strengths in an inverted wing-back role due to his attacking spark.

Last season was a memorable one for the 21-year-old, who helped Burnley towards promotion to the Premier League, making 39 appearances in Vincent Kompany’s side.

Based on his numbers accumulated over that period, it’s clear to see why clubs are on his tail this summer, with him showcasing the versatility wanted by many coaches due to the progression of the role of full-backs in today’s game.

Averaging 1.4 interceptions and 1.9 tackles per game in the Championship, the Dutchman highlighted his defensive durability, seeing him hailed as “incredible” by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

While having defensive strength is pivotal, the left-back showed just how far his talents can stretch through his contributions in the final third, while balancing his duties at the back.

The youngster registered an impressive 10 goal contributions, scoring four and assisting six to show his expertise going forward.

Chelsea have a real talent on their hands, warranting a £20m price tag for an academy player that can really do it all, portraying his added bonuses in his distribution with an average of one key pass per game and a mammoth 6.14 progressive passes per 90 last season.

For Forest, the inclusion of Maatsen could be critical, particularly with reference to the departure of Renan Lodi, who returned to his parent club Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer before being snatched up by Marseille permanently.

The quality of the Brazilian gave the City Ground a taste of the importance of having a dynamic full-back, who has in the past been praised as “superb” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his ‘dynamism’.

Despite the quality of the former Atletico Madrid gem who made 28 Premier League appearances for the Reds, Cooper could replace him with the Chelsea starlet, who could well prove to be an upgraded copy.

The Brazilian bettered the numbers of the former PSV youth defender when it came to some defensive attributes, averaging 2.11 tackles per 90, the Dutchman ran clear of the former Forest man for his progressive play, with Lodi averaging just 1.26 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League last term, via FBref.

With plenty of suitors available for Maatsen, Cooper must act fast should he wish to cash in on a player with the potential to be special.