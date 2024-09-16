Nottingham Forest, amid their first victory over Liverpool at Anfield since 1969, were reportedly dealt a frustrating blow in the form of one lengthy injury blow for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest injury news

The Reds have got off to an excellent start after four games, remaining unbeaten with two wins and two draws including that aforementioned Anfield result. Espirito Santo now has his place in Premier League history as the first manager to defeat Arne Slot's Liverpool side in a game which could prove to be the blueprint for victory over the Reds.

The aim will now be to continue their current form to complete their move into the Premier League's mid-table and away from their relegation troubles once and for all.

It's still early days, however, and those at the City Ground will be well aware of all the twists and turns to come in a long campaign, especially without one of their key men for a sustained period of time.

According to Football Insider, in between Espirito Santo's celebrated victory, Ibrahim Sangare has been ruled out for the next three months after tearing his hamstring and undergoing surgery as a result.

Having started all three of Forest's opening three games, Espirito Santo must now find a solution within a reinforced squad up until December. It will have to be a long-term solution too, given that Sangare will miss the next 11 games.

Among the games that he will miss includes Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal at The Emirates and Manchester City at The Etihad in a difficult run of games for the Midlands side. If their current form is anything to go by, however, then those at the City Ground could yet cause further shock results.

Games that "great" Sangare will miss

After a mixed campaign last time out, Sangare emerged to become a key man at the start of this season, starting all three of the opening three games of the campaign, helping his side to remain unbeaten before they then went and defeated Liverpool at Anfield. Now, however, they'll have no choice but to push on without him.

Games Ibrahim Sangare will miss Date Competition Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest 22/09/2024 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Fulham 28/09/2024 Premier League Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest 06/10/2024 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace 21/10/2024 Premier League Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest 25/10/2024 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United 02/11/2024 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United 10/11/2024 Premier League Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 23/11/2024 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town 30/11/2024 Premier League Man City vs Nottingham Forest 04/12/2024 Premier League Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest 07/12/2024 Premier League

It's an emergence that former PSV and Ajax manager Aad De Moss saw coming, saying via Voetbal 4U: "Ibrahim Sangaré is better on one leg than Leicester’s midfield.

“He is extraordinary; this season, he has been the king of PSV. You only miss Sangeré when he’s not playing. He can easily play at Tottenham and certainly at Arsenal. Sangaré is a great player. I think €35m is a good price. [It’s] a bargain. I think he is a good player who would be first on the board at all those teams."