Nottingham Forest have been handed a significant injury boost that could impact them massively when the Premier League resumes following the international break.

Reds boss Steve Cooper has been focused on making sure his side kicks on following their survival last season. He has said that he is "interested in being positive," as his side looks to avoid the dreaded 'second season syndrome.'

Having picked up six points from a possible twelve, Forest sit in the top half of the table and have the right to be optimistic about what the season could bring. Positive news on the injury front gives all the more reason for fans to be hopeful after the international break

Who is set to return from injury?

The pair both played an hour for Warren Joyce's men, who slumped to a 2-1 defeat against League Two side Harrogate Town. However, it acted as important minutes for both players who look to sharpen up their fitness as they edge closer to a return. Felipe was out of action for the majority of pre-season with a knee injury. He has been continuing his recovery during this time and missed the first four Premier League games of the season, as well as Forest's On Tuesday night, Brazilian defender Felipe made his long-awaited return to action for Nottingham Forest's U21s. He was one of two notable figures that featured on the night for Forest's youth team, with new signing Callum Hudson-Odoi also starting on the right-hand side.The pair both played an hour for Warren Joyce's men, who slumped to a 2-1 defeat against League Two side Harrogate Town. However, it acted as important minutes for both players who look to sharpen up their fitness as they edge closer to a return. Felipe was out of action for the majority of pre-season with a knee injury. He has been continuing his recovery during this time and missed the first four Premier League games of the season, as well as Forest's Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley . In August, Felipe spoke to NottinghamshireLive , revealing exactly what his injury was and how he was feeling. He told them: "It’s really good, much better than before. The recovery is going really well. I am just in the final phases of recovery for being back playing. "It was a variety of different things, different niggles. A fibrosis in the kneecap was diagnosed, and that was holding me back. But that is all recovered and resolved now." With this latest update, it seems the veteran defender is in the very latter stages of his recovery. He could even make a return during Forest's next fixture at home to Burnley on September 18th.

What impact did Felipe have last season?

Felipe, who is believed to be one of the top earners raking in around £80k-per-week at Nottingham Forest, joined the east Midlands outfit from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid last January.

The Brazilian "warrior" - as once lauded by journalist Callum Castel earlier this year - featured 16 times in the Premier League for The Garibaldis and was an important part of the team whenever he featured. So much so that Sofascore gave him the joint-highest rating of all Forest players in the Premier League last season.

He averaged 2.3 interceptions per game, 2.6 tackles and 5.6 clearances as he became a formidable part of Forest's defence. No other player, let alone centre-back, could match his output for interceptions and clearances, which highlights just how much of a key figure he has been for Cooper.

Upon joining Forest, Felipe made it clear exactly what fans could expect from him.

"A lot of strength, going into challenges strongly, these are my characteristics and it is what people love in football around the world."

It is fair to say Felipe has delivered on his promises and fans will be happy to see him back in the starting line-up after the international break.