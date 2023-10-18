Nottingham Forest entered the Premier League season hoping to avoid a dreaded case of second season syndrome, and so far, they've done exactly that. Steve Cooper's side have suffered defeat just three times in eight league games, winning twice, and drawing three times in the process. Their most impressive moment came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as Anthony Elanga's goal was enough to seal a historic three points for the Midlands club.

On a solid run of form despite some brutal away fixtures, the international break came at the wrong time for Forest, in truth, who look to have suffered an injury blow during the break, making it all the more frustrating.

What's the latest Nottingham Forest injury news?

It looked as though Forest were becoming fairly fortunate when it comes to injuries, but a knock to star striker Taiwo Awoniyi soon threw that idea out the window. Now, Cooper's squad must find goals from elsewhere, with the likes of Chris Wood coming into the side, hoping to make the necessary impact. Awoniyi isn't where the disappointment ends, either, with the latest injury news revealing another blow.

According to Nottingham Forest News, after Gonzalo Montiel was forced off through injury against Peru whilst on international duty with Argentina, Forest must now assess their full-back. Given that the injury was bad enough to force Montiel off after just 30 minutes, it's not looking good for Forest when it comes to the immediate availability of the Argentine.

Forest's next Premier League game comes this weekend against Luton Town, in what will be seen as a vital relegation six-pointer. If Cooper's side are to avoid the drop or a battle all together, then defeating sides such as Luton will be the ultimate key to survival. As things stand, however, they may well be forced to cope without Montiel.

How has Gonzalo Montiel performed this season?

Since arriving from Sevilla in the summer transfer window, Montiel has struggled to make an impact at Forest, starting just once in the Premier League, which came in a frustrating 1-1 draw against Burnley. Given his lack of game-time, the right-back's injury comes at a bad time, especially if it turns out to be for an extended period.

If Cooper can get the best out of the Sevilla loanee, then he'll have himself a solid option to turn to, as proven by the previous praise of former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, who said: "I don't usually individualize, but today, for example, Gonzalo Montiel competed like an animal after playing the 120 minutes in Cordoba."

With that said, whilst he has got off to a slow start in the Midlands, there is still a capable player in Montiel, who may just need to be handed some time before finding his best form. Cooper will be hoping that the injury to his summer signing doesn't leave him without full-back depth for an extended period, particularly with the Premier League fixtures coming thick and fast. As of right now, however, both Forest and Montiel face a nervous wait to find out the extent of the Argentine's injury.