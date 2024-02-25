Highlights Nottingham Forest's injury list grows, with Nuno Tavares set to miss multiple crucial games.

Nottingham Forest, sitting just four points above the Premier League's relegation zone and anxiously left waiting for the consequences of their Financial Fair Play charge, the last thing that is needed is a growing injury list. As confirmed by manager Nuno Espirito Santo, however, that's exactly what they've been left to contend with following some fresh injury news.

Nottingham Forest injury news

The Midlands club are already without the likes of Chris Wood, Ola Aina, Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare and have already suffered in the absence of Taiwo Awoniyi at certain stages of the campaign. Now into the second half of the season when every game matters in the fight to survive, Espirito Santo could have done without any more frustrating news.

Since replacing Steve Cooper, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss has endured a mixed run of results, winning five games in all competitions, which includes victories over both Manchester United and Newcastle United. The new manager is yet to find consistency, however, which can be summed up by Forest's inability to follow up a 2-0 win over West Ham United with a similar result against Aston Villa, eventually suffering a 4-2 defeat.

To compile their misery, Espito Santo confirmed the news that Nuno Tavares will be "out for a while" for Forest through injury. The Forest manager told Nottinghamshire Live: "Tavares is injured. He got injured in the West Ham game and is going to be out for a while.”

Nottingham Forest's injuries (via Premier Injuries) Return Date Nuno Tavares 30/03/2024 Chris Wood 30/03/2024 Ola Aina No Return Date Ibrahim Sangare No Return Date Willy Boly No Return Date

If Tavares is to be out until the end of March, then he could miss up to five games in what will come as a blow for those at the City Ground in the middle of a relegation battle.

Games that "offensive" Tavares could miss

The injury blow continues a frustrating campaign for the left-back, who has managed just seven Premier League appearances and 11 in all competitions so far this season. Arriving on loan from Arsenal, Tavares may look back on his Forest spell as one to forget.

Games Tavares could miss Date Competition Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United 28/02/2024 FA Cup 5th Round Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool 02/03/2024 Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest 10/03/2024 Premier League Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest 16/03/2024 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace 30/03/2024 Premier League

That's not to say that Tavares hasn't impressed when he has featured, however, with Shay Given telling Match of the Day after Forest's recent win over West Ham:

"They were super fast on the left side. Tavares is a really offensive full-back and he's got this partnership going with Hudson-Odoi, who looks like he's really enjoying his football at the moment. He's back to where Chelsea fans think he should be. They were super positive, on the front foot and getting their shots off."