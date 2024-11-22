Nottingham Forest and owner Evangelos Marinakis are interested in signing an international left-back who will cost more than £12 million, according to a new report.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will be trying to get back to winning ways when the Premier League returns this weekend, as they suffered defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

It has been an excellent campaign for the Reds so far, and it is unknown what they could potentially achieve if they keep picking up the results that they are doing. The busy Christmas period isn’t far away, but that also means the January transfer window is close, and Forest do have their eye on one or two players.

It has recently emerged that Forest are interested in signing James McAtee from Manchester City in January. The midfielder is struggling for regular minutes, and City could be open to a sale should they receive a fee of £20 million or more. But the Reds are not the only side keeping a close eye on McAtee ahead of January, as plenty of other teams from England and abroad are also interested.

As well as McAtee, the Reds are also eyeing up a move to sign defender Joel Ordonez, who is also wanted by Aston Villa. This could be an expensive purchase for Nuno, as Club Brugge is looking to get around £25 million for their player should he leave in the New Year. Ordonez could be a good option, but Forest also have their eye on a defender who could cost a lot less, and he can play in multiple positions.

Nottingham Forest interested in deal to sign left-back who will cost £12m+

According to Africa Foot, relayed by Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague. The 19-year-old, who was originally a left-winger but has been playing as a left-back and centre-back, has been with the Czech side since January.

Diouf is an important player for Slavia Prague, as he’s started 18 of the club’s 21 games in all competitions this season. The defender, who has won one cap for his national side, Senegal, has really impressed in this campaign, as he’s already got five goals to his name.

Those performances have put him on the radar of Forest, who, according to this report, are among the clubs in the picture to sign Diouf. As well as the Reds, Brentford are also interested from the Premier League, as Diouf could leave the Czech side in the New Year.

El Hadji Malick Diouf's 2024/25 Czech League stats Apps 13 Goals 5 Assists 2 Big chances created 7 Tackles per game 1.2 Clearances per game 1.2

It is claimed that Slavia Prague would only consider a sale of their defender should they receive a fee of €15 million, which is roughly £12.4 million. Diouf is under contract at the club until the summer of 2028, so they are in no rush to move the player on. Forest and Brentford are being described as “serious competitors” to sign Diouf, but La Liga side Villarreal are also keen on landing the Senegal international.