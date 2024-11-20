Nottingham Forest are interested in signing a “special” £20 million+ creative player, according to a new report.

The Reds are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they travel to London to face Arsenal, looking to bounce back from their defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The January transfer window will open in over a month and a bit, but given how Forest have started the new season, Nuno Espirito Santo may not be planning to do a lot of business. However, the transfer window opening allows them to do it if an opportunity crops up, and it seems there are one or two players on their radar.

It emerged earlier this week that Forest are keeping a close eye on Flamengo’s Lorran. The 18-year-old is highly rated in Brazil, and his performances have alerted several teams in Europe, with Manchester United also mentioned as a possible destination in the past. Forest are keeping an eye on developments, and were they to make a move, it could cost them £41 million, as that is how much his release clause is.

As well as Lorran, the Forest are also interested in signing Marwan Al-Sahafi from Al-Ittihad. The attacker is currently on loan at Belgian side Beerschot and has been catching the eye with his performances, so much so that Forest and Real Sociedad are watching him closely. These are not the only players on their radar, as they are keen on landing a creative player who knows one of their own players very well already.

Nottingham Forest interested in signing "special" £20m+ creative player

According to Caught Offside, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Manchester City’s James McAtee. The 22-year-old, who has been dubbed “special” by Pep Guardiola in the past, came through the academy at City, but he is yet to nail down a regular starting spot, with the Reds now monitoring his situation.

McAtee, who is more comfortable operating as a creative midfielder but can also play out wide, has had two separate loan spells at Sheffield United in recent years, as former Blades player Morgan Gibbs-White played a part in telling Paul Heckingbottom about McAtee, as the pair played together for the England under-21s.

Gibbs-White and McAtee could be about to reunite once again, as Forest are among the teams interested in signing the midfielder. The report adds that as well as Forest, Celtic, Lens, Lille, Southampton, Fulham, West Ham, Leicester City, Feyenoord, VfB Stuttgart, and Girona are all keeping an eye on McAtee’s developments.

James McAtee's Premier League stats Apps 34 Goals 3 Assists 3

McAtee could be allowed to leave for a fee in excess of £20 million, as while he is held in high regard at the Etihad, City are open to a transfer given the player’s need for regular football and for them to meet financial fair play requirements. The Blues have had their injury problems this season, but that hasn’t changed McAtee’s situation, as he’s played just six times so far.