Nottingham Forest are in “advanced talks” to bring AS Monaco defender Ismail Jakobs to the Premier League, according to reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Ismail Jakobs?

Jakobs is naturally a left-back who has played his football at the Stade Louis-II for the past two years having moved there from FC Koln back in 2021, but having fallen significantly out of favour under Adi Hutter, it’s highly likely that he will be heading for the exit door before transfer deadline day on September 1.

The Senegal international, who represented his nation at the 2022 World Cup, was only handed nine starts last season in Ligue 1 and was forced to sit on the bench for the majority of the campaign having been introduced as a substitute on 23 occasions, highlighting how far down he is in his manager’s pecking order.

Despite his contract still having another three years remaining, the 23-year-old is therefore expected to want to move onto new pastures and join a club where he knows that he’s wanted and will get regular minutes under his belt, a potential destination being The City Ground.

Steve Cooper will have to enter the market for a player in his target’s position with Renan Lodi returning to Atletico Madrid to join Marseille on a permanent deal following his temporary spell in the top-flight, and if the following update is to be believed, it sounds like the boss is close to securing the services of the overseas starlet.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Ismail Jakobs?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Nottingham Forest are in positive ongoing discussions with AS Monaco regarding a permanent deal for Jakobs who is excited by the project being presented to him in the Midlands. He wrote:

“Understand Nottingham Forest are now in advanced talks to sign Ismail Jakobs as new left back. Player keen on the move, negotiations advancing on clubs side with AS Monaco to reach an agreement soon.”

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Jakobs is a “joy to watch” at AS Monaco and whilst he’s naturally a left-back in the heart of the defence, he’s much more of a threat in attack when bursting down the flank, so should he put pen to paper, he would be a hugely exciting addition at Nottingham Forest.

The Cologne native, who pockets £10k-per-week, last season ranked in the 99th percentile amongst full-backs for attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area and whipped a total of 61 crosses into the box which was the fourth-highest tally throughout his squad, via FBRef, highlighting his desire to create chances for his teammates and get involved with the action in the final third.

The French outfit’s left-footed gem, who has provided 15 assists and scored ten goals throughout his career, would also provide the boss with excellent versatility with his ability to operate in five different positions on both the left and right flanks, so it would be a massive coup for the club if they are successfully able to land Jakobs’ signature in the coming weeks.