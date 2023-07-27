Nottingham Forest are reportedly advancing in their talks to sign Monaco full-back Ismail Jakobs, as manager Steve Cooper looks to bolster his side with added quality this summer.

The Reds will be firmly on the hunt to add star talent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, after settling towards the bottom of the table for the majority of their return season in the Premier League last term.

What’s the latest on Ismail Jakobs to Nottingham Forest?

As reported by Fabrizio Romano this week, Forest are closing in on the Ligue 1 defender.

"Understand Nottingham Forest are now in advanced talks to sign Ismail Jakobs as new left-back," he tweeted. "Player keen on the move, negotiations advancing on clubs side with AS Monaco to reach an agreement soon."

Contracted to Monaco until 2026, the 23-year-old was picked up by the French side in 2021 from 1. FC Koln for a fee of €6.5m (£5.5m).

How good is Ismail Jakobs?

Having previously been dubbed as a “diamond” by U23 scout Jacek Kulig, the defender sparkled in Ligue 1 last term when given the chance to showcase his talents.

Across 32 appearances in the league last season, the Senegalese gem rose through the ranks of Koln’s academy in his journey to becoming a recognised figure in Europe.

As per FBref, the full-back averaged in the top 1% in terms of his average number of aerials won, recording 3.90 per 90 in 1222 minutes played over the past year.

Deployable anywhere on the left side, the defensively-minded machine could be a strong acquisition for Forest, who seek a new left-back ahead of the new season following the departure of Renan Lodi.

Captured on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer, the Brazilian bid farewell after an impressive cameo at the City Ground, in which he made 28 appearances for the Reds.

There was speculation as to whether Cooper would opt to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis however on returning to Madrid, he was snatched by Marseille to put an abrupt end to the rumours.

Now, the Welshman could seek a replacement for Lodi in Jakobs, who could pose to be an upgrade edition of the Brazilian on the left side.

In the former Atletico ace, Forest had a reliable defensive presence, with him averaging 2.11 tackles per 90 and winning 54% of his total duels.

Similarly to Lodi, the Monaco ace won 56% of his total duels in Ligue 1, however, he did excel the former Reds whiz in other areas that are desired for a full-back in the Premier League.

As per FBref, the 23-year-old was a powerhouse in getting forward for his side, as highlighted by his 3.14 progressive carries and 3.70 progressive passes per 90, compared to the Brazilian’s 0.98 progressive carries and 1.26 progressive passes per 90 in England.

Most prominently the “class” progressive defender, as lauded by Mango, was a real threat in the final third as an overlapping presence on the flank, as told by his monstrous average of receiving 8.77 progressive passes per 90 in Ligue 1.

Lodi averaged just 2.85 progressive passes received per 90, suggesting just how much of a live wire Cooper could equip to the left side of his squad, in a player competent to defend and get forward.