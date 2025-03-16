With Morgan Gibbs-White attracting plenty of interest, Nottingham Forest could welcome an impressive replacement, having reportedly joined the race to sign a rising star.

Nottingham Forest join hectic race

Nuno Espirito Santo's side were back to their ruthless best against Ipswich Town, entering the break three goals to the good before adding a fourth to secure a 4-2 victory in the second-half. Gunning towards shock Champions League qualification, the awoken Midlands giants now sit as many as six points clear of fifth-place Manchester City.

By securing their place among Europe's elite, Nottingham Forest could also go in search of Europe's top talents with names such as Tammy Abraham and Hugo Bueno mentioned in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, those at the City Ground could yet fall victim to their own success amid Manchester United's reported interest in signing Gibbs-White this summer. The attacking midfielder has enjoyed an excellent season and now finds himself on the radar of the Premier League's top sides.