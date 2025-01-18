In a move that could go a long way towards sealing their top four place, Nottingham Forest have now reportedly joined the race to sign a new forward worth over £34m this month.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those at the City Ground are in a better place than ever in the Premier League to sign some top talents. With the potential of Champions League football to offer, the likes of Baris Alper Yilmaz are suddenly realistic targets as Forest look to cement their place among the Premier League's best in the remainder of the season, as their recent 1-1 draw against Liverpool proved they're capable of doing.

As the January transfer window and their shock inclusion in the Premier League title race roll on, Nottingham Forest may well be one of the most interesting sides to watch across European football, especially if they win the race to sign one particular forward this month.

According to Firenze Viola as relayed by Sports Witness, Nottingham Forest have now joined the race to sign Luiz Henrique from Brazilian side Botafogo, who value their forward at €40m (£34m) plus add-ons this month.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are reportedly joined by Crystal Palace and Fiorentina in the race to sign the Brazilian this month and see him as a player who could provide key depth behind their frontline.

Henrique would likely play the same role as Awoniyi from the bench and could even replace the former Bundesliga star who has been linked with a move to West Ham United this month.

If the forward does depart then Forest's depth could become exposed, making the arrival of Henrique all the more important before the end of the January transfer window.

"Direct" Henrique could replace Awoniyi

With the ability to play on both wings and in the leading role, Henrique could quickly become a key man at Nottingham Forest and replace Awoniyi should the forward depart this month. And whilst £34m+ is quite the fee for what would be a back-up player, Forest will certainly need the depth if they are to cause a few upsets in the Champions League next season.

Still just 24 years old, there's also no reason why Henrique can't eventually go on and replace Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi or Anthony Elanga under Espirito Santo. Scoring 13 goals and assisting another nine in all competitions for Botafogo in his last season in Brazil, Henrique was praised for his "direct" play by South American football expert Nathan Joyes.

Whether those at the City Ground will get the chance to see that "direct" ability for themselves remains to be seen, but Henrique is certainly one to watch.