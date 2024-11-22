With the aim of maintaining their place among the Premier League's top six in mind, Nottingham Forest have reportedly joined the race to sign an attacking gem worth £21m in 2025.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Midlands club have been the surprise package of the season so far, dealing Arne Slot his one and only Liverpool defeat and rising to as high as fifth in the Premier League standings. Nuno Espirito Santo is doing an excellent job, with the likes of Chris Wood and Ola Aina quickly becoming some of the league's most in-form stars.

That said, however, after falling to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last time out, those at the City Ground will need to bounce back in style against Arsenal of all sides this weekend. Taking the points from more title contenders would certainly send a statement of further intent.

That 3-1 defeat against Newcastle highlighted that those in the Midlands still have a long way to go if they are to make a serious climb in and around the European places. To bridge that gap, Forest may need to turn towards the transfer market.

According to Star, via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have now joined the race to sign Semih Kilicsoy, who is increasingly likely to leave Besiktas at a price tag reportedly around the €25m (£21m) mark.

Forest aren't the only side interested in the 19-year-old winger, however, with Midlands rivals Aston Villa also eyeing the talented Turkey international on the rise. Given where Aston Villa find themselves these days - a Champions League side - they'll hope to be in a position to land Kilicsoy's signature. Forest, meanwhile, will be hoping to get one over on their rivals off the pitch.

"Fantastic" Kilicsoy would be impressive coup

Winning the race to sign a 19-year-old winger who is already making waves in top-level senior football would certainly raise a few eyebrows, and Nottingham Forest could do exactly that in 2025. Kilicsoy particularly impressed last season, earning the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described his first professional season as "fantastic".

Whilst the teenager has made a more stuttered start to the current campaign - scoring once and assisting another four goals in 16 games in all competitions - the potential is certainly there even if he is naturally more inconsistent at such a young age.

It is potential that Espirito Santo can turn into the quality needed for the Premier League too. He helped Aina reach his best form as well as doing the same for Callum Hudson-Odoi. Now, the Nottingham Forest manager could have the chance to play a role in Kilicsoy's must-see rise.