Nottingham Forest have reportedly entered the mix to sign in-demand Dinamo Zagreb defender, Josip Sutalo.

Steve Cooper will continue to eye reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with the opening Premier League fixture against Arsenal just around the corner.

The Reds will aim to steer further away from being relegation candidates for the entirety of the season, however signings must be made should Cooper’s side wish to remain comfortable in the top-flight.

What’s the latest on Josip Sutalo to Nottingham Forest?

As reported by the Express, Forest have entered the race to sign Croatian centre-back Sutalo, who has attracted sufficient interest this summer.

The report names Ajax and West Ham United as those with interest in the 23-year-old, with Arsenal also mentioned in a separate report relayed via Sport Witness. The Eredivisie outfit is said to have even held talks over a potential switch.

Believed to be valued around the €20m (£17m) mark, the battle could be on for one of the hottest defensive prospects in Europe.

How good is Josip Sutalo?

Identified as being a “complete and elegant” centre-back by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Croatian has seen his performances for club and country also lauded as “simply amazing”.

Such praise has been earned by the rising star, who was part of Croatia’s bronze medal-winning World Cup squad, where he played 90 minutes in the third place play-off against Morocco.

At just 23, the 6 foot 3 defender has cemented himself as one of Dinamo Zagreb’s most important players, contributing to 10 clean sheets in 27 appearances during his side’s 2022/23 league-winning campaign, via Sofascore.

For Forest, interest in Sutalo comes at a time when Cooper must seek defensive cover, with star centre-back Felipe entering the final year of his contract at the City Ground.

The 34-year-old veteran was captured by the Reds in January from Atletico Madrid, where he was quickly called into action, making 16 appearances in the Premier League and displayed form that contributed to the club staying up.

Hailed as “sensational” last season by pundit Stephen Kelly, Felipe has quickly become a player of huge importance to Forest, however, at 34 and with his contract up next summer, Cooper must look for a talent to succeed the Brazilian.

In Sutalo, the Welshman could encapsulate the commanding nature of the favoured defender’s game, with the Croatian showcasing similar strengths to the Tricky Trees titan.

For Zagreb last term, the 23-year-old won 54% of his total duels, registering an average of 2.0 interceptions per game, similar to the averages recorded by Felipe in the Premier League, who made 2.3 interceptions per game.

The most impressive area of Sutalo’s game captures the assurance and confidence on the ball, in the new age of ball-playing centre-backs.

As per Sofascore, the towering Croatian maintained an average pass completion rate of 93%, as well as making an average of 86.9 touches on the ball per game in the league.

Felipe averaged just 53.3 touches per game for Forest, with a pass completion rate of only 73%, suggesting just how much of an influence the signing of Sutalo could be long-term for Cooper’s squad.

With interest identified from all over Europe, the Welshman must act fast if he wishes to introduce the 23-year-old into the setting at the City Ground.